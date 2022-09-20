HONEYWELL LAUNCHES FIRST INTEGRATED ASPIRATING SMOKE DETECTION AND INDOOR AIR QUALITY MONITORING SYSTEM

Integrates early warning smoke detection and advanced IAQ parameter monitoring into single system to help identify environmental concerns before they become problems

ATLANTA, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeywell (Nasdaq: HON) today launched a first-of-its-kind solution that combines early warning smoke detection with advanced indoor air quality (IAQ) monitoring, furthering its efforts to create safer and healthier buildings. Built on the flagship VESDA-E™ line of aspirating smoke detectors, the VESDA Air solution has a unique five-in-one IAQ sensor within a single box, which can help improve building safety by identifying life safety, asset protection or IAQ issues before they escalate into problems.

Honeywell logo (PRNewswire)

VESDA Air complements Honeywell's ready now Healthy Buildings solutions that can help improve occupant well-being, meet energy efficiency goals and, importantly, change the way occupants experience a building.

Honeywell's VESDA technology actively samples air – rather than passively waiting for smoke to reach traditional spot sensors – to identify trace amounts of smoke and enable early intervention before it disrupts operations. Honeywell engineers have integrated into the same VESDA system a highly sensitive IAQ sensor that measures critical IAQ parameters, including volatile organic compoundsi (total VOCs) listed by ASHRAE as 'contaminants of concern,'ii fine particulate matter of 1.0 micron (PM1.0) and PM2.5 or larger with unprecedented accuracy, CO and CO2 concentration, temperature and humidity. Ideal for premium commercial buildings, healthcare facilities, hospitality, manufacturing and schools, the new sensor provides instrument-grade IAQ sensing for data uniformity and accuracy.

"The emphasis on indoor air quality isn't going away – and that's a good thing as more organizations work to create safer, healthier environments that help boost occupant well-being and productivity," said Udaya Shrivastava, vice president and chief technology officer, Honeywell Building Technologies. "We challenged our engineering teams to find a way to complement the capabilities of our aspirating smoke detection systems with highly sensitive IAQ monitoring. The system identifies not only the minute presence of smoke, but also the presence of air quality contaminants of concern – allowing building operators to react and respond to out-of-bounds parameters quickly, before they escalate into unsafe situations."

The plug-and-play cartridge-based IAQ sensor works much the same as replacing a printer's ink-jet cartridge, thus avoiding costly calibration and other maintenance. This convenience helps to reduce total cost, minimize waste and provide accurate IAQ data.

The scalable solution can be used in both new construction and existing buildings. In new construction, installation of an integrated VESDA Air solution can reduce the total cost of installation (TCI) and total cost of maintenance (TCM) as compared to installing and maintaining standalone smoke detection and IAQ monitoring systems. In buildings with a fully functional smoke detection system, a 'smokeless' IAQ-only system can be installed to provide accurate, actionable data to adjust ventilation parameters.

About Honeywell Building Technologies

Honeywell Building Technologies (HBT) is transforming the way every building operates to help improve the quality of life. We are a leading building controls company with operations in more than 75 countries supported by a global channel partner network. Commercial building owners and operators use our hardware, software and analytics to help create safer, more sustainable and productive facilities. Our solutions and services are used in more than 10 million buildings worldwide.

About Honeywell

Honeywell (www.honeywell.com) is a Fortune 100 technology company that delivers industry specific solutions that include aerospace products and services; control technologies for buildings and industry; and performance materials globally. Our technologies help aircraft, buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains, and workers become more connected to make our world smarter, safer, and more sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom.

i U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, What are volatile organic compounds (VOCs)? Updated September 14, 2020. [Accessed June 3, 2022]

ii ASHRAE Standard 62.1-2019, Ventilation for acceptable indoor air quality. Appendix D. [Accessed June 3, 2022]

Media Contacts:





Honeywell FINN Partners Megan McGovern Meagan Meldrim (470) 449-6313 (616) 970-2177 megan.mcgovern@honeywell.com meagan.meldrim@finnpartners.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Honeywell