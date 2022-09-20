Little Kitchen Academy Announces New Location in Seattle

The first-of-its-kind, Montessori-inspired cooking academy is poised to change lives from scratch, introducing the concept to the Seattle Area

SEATTLE, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Little Kitchen Academy (LKA), the first-of-its-kind, Montessori-inspired cooking academy for children age three through 18 – is expanding its footprint in the U.S. as they announce a new lease signing in Seattle. The new Little Kitchen Academy will be located at 24015 Van Ry Boulevard and is tentatively set to open early in 2023. LKA Seattle will be opened by Hale View Partners, LLC, led by Michael Silver, Seth Johnson, Shivani Seastone, and Whit Carlberg. Together, their team is committed to the children of the Seattle area, helping them to learn and unlock their potential through cooking.

Hale View Partners, LLC possess extensive backgrounds across a multitude of fields, and have found themselves in lockstep with Little Kitchen Academy's dedication to educate and empower our youth. Seastone's background includes designing and producing educational games for children on digital platforms, while Johnson and Carlberg have had long careers in aviation. Silver, a renowned business executive, introduced the group to the concept after being attracted to Little Kitchen Academy's approach to education and child development.

"Our group at Hale View was impressed by LKA's mission and their approach to learning. We teach so much more than cooking, proving that LKA is assists children in building confidence, developing their own mind and refining important life skills," said Seastone. "The Montessori philosophy is inspiring to our team and we are excited to help bring such a worthwhile and beneficial concept to Seattle."

Michael Silver will serve as both one of the partners in LKA Seattle and as the LKA Area Representative for Oregon and Washington, supporting the development of multiple locations across both states. A passionate philanthropist, Silver has chosen to donate all Little Kitchen Academy franchise proceeds from his operations to his charity, Silver Linings, which will provide scholarships to disadvantaged kids and bring programs to underserved schools and communities. Founded in 1997, Silver Linings is a nonprofit dedicated to the health and welfare of children in communities across Oregon and Washington.

"Partnering with Little Kitchen Academy was very natural for me and our group. As someone who has been involved in education in a number of fields, I'm passionate about the LKA's Montessori approach, encouraging their students to embrace a growth mindset," said Silver. "Additionally, the brand's philanthropic program and its mission to empower students to learn how they can make the world a better place resonated heavily with me. Being involved with charitable work since the age of eight, it was crucial for me to align with a concept that is passionate about giving back to the communities it serves."

Co-founded by serial entrepreneur Brian Curin and his wife, Montessori-trained culinary expert Felicity Curin, Little Kitchen Academy empowers children with practical life skill, independence, and the confidence to make positive life choices through cooking. Inspired by the Montessori pedagogy, Little Kitchen Academy provides children the tools and experiences that allow them to progress at their speed, and encourage their interests, while nurturing specific needs during critical time periods in child development.

"The team at Hale View Partners, LLC are incredible, purpose-driven people," said Brian Curin. "Their experience combined with their dedication to providing the next generation with the tools necessary to succeed makes them the perfect team to bring Little Kitchen Academy to Seattle. I'm confident that they will have an important, long-lasting impact on their community as they begin changing lives from scratch."

Little Kitchen Academy offers its franchise partners the opportunity to truly make an impact, blending an innovative, purpose-driven concept that transcends cultures, languages and geography. The brand is currently seeking like-minded multi-unit franchise and development partners based exclusively in Arizona, California, Illinois, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Texas, Washington, and Wisconsin. In Canada, there are limited opportunities in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario. Globally, Australia, Brazil, China, Columbia, Ethiopia, France, Italy, Japan, MENA Region, Mexico, Nigeria, Singapore, Spain, and the U.K. are markets available for development.

For more information about Little Kitchen Academy's franchise opportunity, visit littlekitchenacademy.com/about/franchise/ .

About Little Kitchen Academy

Little Kitchen Academy is the key ingredient for an independent child. The first-of-its-kind, Montessori-inspired cooking academy for kids ages three through teen is focused on providing a safe, inspiring, and empowering space for children to identify, develop, and refine their senses. Based in Vancouver, Canada, the concept was co-founded by proven global brand and franchise expert and serial entrepreneur Brian Curin, his wife, Montessori-trained, culinary expert, and visionary Felicity Curin, and social impact investor and entrepreneur Praveen Varshney, on the belief that by empowering children with practical life skills and knowledge in a positive and joyful environment, they and their company will affect positive lifestyle changes that result in a healthier world. True to its mission, LKA lives to create a more educated, able, and healthy society through mindful, healthy eating choices, and is committed to changing lives, from scratch to consumption. Part of that mission includes empowering students to learn how they can make the world a better place through How Can I Help by Little Kitchen Academy, LKA's signature philanthropic program, supporting Crisis Text Line, The Global FoodBanking Network, Kids Help Phone , and One Tree Planted. In addition to charitable partnerships, LKA has forged strategic global brand partnerships with Iron Chef Cat Cora, AeroGarden, BIRKENSTOCK, ChefWorks, Emeco, ChopValue, Welcome Industries, and PRISE Inc. Little Kitchen Academy's flagship venues are located in Vancouver, B.C., and Los Angeles, California.

For a taste of Little Kitchen Academy, visit littlekitchenacademy.com or join its communities on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

View original content:

SOURCE Little Kitchen Academy