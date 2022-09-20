Ulteig Joins CEO Action for Diversity and Inclusion

Pledge supports organization's core values and commitment for the future

FARGO, N.D., Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ulteig, a purpose-driven consulting engineering leader committed to creating and solving for a sustainable future, announces that President and CEO Doug Jaeger has joined CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion. This national movement is dedicated to taking collective action on diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) matters to drive scalable change. As part of this commitment, Mr. Jaeger has signed the CEO pledge to advance DEI at Ulteig through several key organization-wide initiatives.

"Building a diverse, equitable and inclusive future is a key part of Ulteig's business strategy, and inclusion is one of our core values," said Mr. Jaeger. "We know empowering all voices and perspectives will help us grow individually, as employee owners, with our clients and in our world. The CEO Action commitment is one of many ways in which we are supporting this critical work."

Mr. Jaeger joins a group of more than 2,200 CEOs who have pledged through CEO Action to:

Cultivate environments that support open dialogue on complex, and often difficult, conversations around DEI

Implement and expand unconscious bias education and training

Share best practices and challenges of DEI programs and initiatives

Engage boards of directors when developing and evaluating DEI strategies

"At Ulteig, we have taken important steps such as appointing our first DEI program manager, creating employee resource groups, evolving internal systems and policies, and providing monthly employee education," said Mr. Jaeger. "We have more work ahead with the goal to be a culturally responsible, inclusive and equitable organization and, ultimately, a DEI leader in our industry."

CEO Action for Diversity and Inclusion is the largest CEO-driven business commitment to drive measurable action and meaningful change in advancing DEI in the workplace. Ulteig joins an impressive roster of businesses from all over the world that are dedicated to this effort.

ABOUT ULTEIG

Ulteig is a purpose-driven consulting engineering leader committed to creating and solving for a sustainable future. Ulteig's employee-owners are multi-disciplinary technical experts transforming our world's critical infrastructure through collaborative designs and innovative solutions across the Lifeline Sectors® of power, renewables, transportation and water. Leveraging our expertise for over 75 years, Ulteig operates throughout North America and serves a wide range of public and private clients.

