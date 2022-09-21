Aidoc is live in the Epic App Orchard program providing seamless integration between Aidoc's AI solutions and Epic's EHR

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aidoc, the leading provider of healthcare AI solutions, today announced that it is now live in the Epic App Orchard, enabling efficient integration with Epic's Electronic Health Records (EHR) platform. By integrating with Epic App Orchard, Aidoc's aiOS™ is streamlining clinical workflows and automatically providing physicians with real-time clinical information and actionable AI insights on patient care.

"We're very excited to scale up our EHR integrations through App Orchard, making native integration with Epic's EHR simple and powerful," Elad Walach, co-founder and CEO of Aidoc. "The aiOS connects multiple service lines and helps break down data silos. With this new integration, physicians can get the complete package of clinical information they need to make the best decision on each case, empowering them to make more timely decisions and collaborate more quickly with fellow team members."

The Aidoc AI Driven Care solutions—covering imaging, heart and vascular and neuroscience service lines—can enable hospitals to connect care teams across hub-and-spoke networks and improve patient outcomes by empowering physicians to collaborate on treatment pathways and evaluate which patients require advanced therapies. Additionally, built on Aidoc's exclusive aiOS, the technology analyzes and aggregates medical data to enable care teams to operationalize the unexpected and work seamlessly with a continued focus on the patient. Aidoc's aiOS is always running seamlessly in the background analyzing every relevant exam to identify suspected positive findings.

With the most extensive library of FDA-cleared algorithms, Aidoc delivers the most widely used portfolio of clinical AI solutions, implemented across multiple service lines to ensure immediate and long-term quality of care. Available in more than 1,000 medical centers, Aidoc's AI Care Platform analyzes an average of 2 million patients monthly and aids facilities in eliminating clinical silos, streamlining physician experience, supporting quality and unlocking growth.

About Aidoc

Aidoc is the leading provider of artificial intelligence healthcare solutions that empower physicians to expedite patient treatment and enhance operational capabilities. Aidoc's AI Care Platform—the first of its kind—offers health systems a singular platform solution that works with physicians to manage the entire patient lifecycle—from diagnostic aid to consultation to suggested treatment paths to patient follow-up tools. In clinical studies, the Aidoc AI has proven to reduce turnaround time, shorten patient length of stay and improve patient outcomes.

