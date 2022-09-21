FTX US Highlights Strategic Partnership with GameStop

CHICAGO, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FTX US today highlighted that it has entered into an exclusive partnership with GameStop. Through this partnership, FTX US will collaborate with GameStop to introduce its customer base to the digital asset ecosystem. As a result of this partnership, FTX US will be GameStop's exclusive crypto exchange partner in the U.S. and GameStop will be FTX US's preferred retail gaming partner.

Logo for FTX.US (PRNewsfoto/West Realm Shires Services Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Brett Harrison, President of FTX US, commented on the news, "At FTX US, we prioritize the experience of our users, a belief that is shared by GameStop and one that has played an integral role in establishing the company as the premier video game retailer for consumers. We are excited for GameStop to become our preferred video game retail partner in the U.S. and leverage their high-traffic retail locations and significant web presence to further merge gaming and crypto fans."

This strategic partnership is the latest move by FTX US to expand its footprint across the U.S. market and bring digital assets to new audiences. The two companies are launching a series of online marketing, in-store and e-commerce campaigns, introducing GameStop's audience to the FTX US brand. Additionally, GameStop will offer customers exclusive rewards through FTX US gift cards being sold in select stores.

About FTX US

FTX US is a US-regulated cryptocurrency exchange, built from the ground up. Its mission is for FTX US to grow the digital currency ecosystem, offer US and international traders a platform that inspires their loyalty, and to become a market-leading US-regulated cryptocurrency exchange.

To learn more about FTX US, please visit: https://ftx.us/

Media Contact

Jay Morakis

M Group Strategic Communications (on behalf of FTX US)

ftxus@mgroupsc.com

646-859-5951

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE FTX US