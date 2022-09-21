Global Print Network Offers Security in Industry-wide Paper Shortage

Acquisition Strengthens Tweddle Group's Position as Reliable Print Provider in Marketplace

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich., Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- When Tweddle Group was acquired by CJK Group in 2021, the company joined a network of fellow print and distribution leaders in Sheridan, another member of the CJK portfolio. With nine locations across the U.S., Sheridan specializes in printing and publishing of books, magazines and other media.

Tweddle's global print network provides an effective remedy for customers in a fragile market.

The paper industry has been consolidating for years, even before the COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated the issue. With processing mills either shifting their focus to cardboard or closing altogether, the paper shortage that has plagued the industry in recent months is forecasted to continue. A global print network, like that of Tweddle Group and Sheridan, provides an effective remedy for customers by leveraging the purchasing power of CJK Group to stand out in a fragile market.

"There certainly is strength in numbers—expanding our reach means increasing our odds of getting the materials we need, when we need them," said Chris Kurtzman, CEO of CJK Group. "And of course, different locations have access to different materials. This all reinforces our ability to serve our customers."

Tweddle Group has seven locations of its own, spanning China and Europe, where availability of materials often differs from the U.S. This global reach effectively shortens delivery time by eliminating customs delays and providing more job-share across plants. While CJK Group has grown in its acquisition of Tweddle Group, its carbon footprint has actually shrunk due to the ability to place work in the plant closest to the end user.

CJK Group's reputation as a reliable provider in the marketplace means that even amid a paper shortage, Tweddle Group and Sheridan are prioritized when it comes to scarce materials.

"It comes down to connections, and that's where it pays to have this vast network of printers," Kurtzman said. "CJK Group is secure in this sector—we're a trusted provider. Sheridan and Tweddle Group are a big part of that."

Tweddle Group, a division of CJK Group, Inc., believes products should be easy to use, and delivers integrated, multi-channel information solutions to support every aspect of the post-sale experience—for product managers, technicians and—most of all—consumers. For more information, visit www.tweddle.com.

