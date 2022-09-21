Lee Labrada, Founder and CEO of Labrada Nutrition/Lean Body reveals the keys to his success on Steve Rozenberg's High Stakes podcast

HOUSTON, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lee Labrada, Founder and CEO of Labrada Nutrition/Lean Body was interviewed by successful business icon and motivational speaker Steve Rozenberg on his High Stakes podcast.

You can find the Lee Labrada interview on YouTube at: https://youtu.be/_2omXSd6BdM

Lee Labrada is the founder and CEO of Labrada Nutrition, makers of the highly successful Lean Body protein shakes that are exploding in popularity all over the U.S.

Labrada spoke about his 25-year journey in the nutrition business, and the success traits he cultivated as a leader in order to turn Lean Body into the fastest growing protein shakes on the market.

Labrada is a former IFBB Mr. Universe, Pro Bodybuilding Hall of Famer, and top-four finisher at seven consecutive Mr. Olympia competitions, considered the Super Bowl of bodybuilding.

Labrada draws on the lessons he learned as a professional athlete to build his company:

"A lot of success boils down to the mindset of a person. Whether they're an athlete in training; or a business person growing a company, they have to be consistent and persistent, without getting discouraged. If you're able to do tough things on a consistent basis, ultimately you have a higher probability of getting to your goal than those that don't have that discipline."

About Steve Rozenberg

Steve Rozenberg is a highly successful motivational speaker and mindset coach to top business leaders. Steve's High Stakes podcast features talks on topics ranging from leadership, motivation and goalsetting; to marketing communications and systemization.

For more information, visit https://steverozenberg.com

About Labrada Nutrition

Labrada Nutrition, headquartered in Houston, Texas, was founded in 1995 by IFBB Pro Bodybuilding Hall of Famer and former Mr. Universe Lee Labrada. The company creates and distributes nutritional products including Lean Body® Ready-to-Drink Protein Shakes. Labrada also provides education to support the company mission of helping people get into their best shape.

Lean Body® Protein Shakes come in 17 oz. environmentally-friendly Tetra Pak cartons; and 14oz plastic bottles.

Lean Body® Protein Shakes are available in select retailers, convenience stores and gyms.

For more information, visit www.leanbody.com

Follow Labrada Nutrition/Lean Body: Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/leanbodynation/) and Facebook (facebook.com/Leanbody/)

