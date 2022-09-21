NOW AVAILABLE: JAVELIN VODKA LAUNCHES NATIONWIDE WITH 100% OF PROCEEDS DEDICATED TO SUPPORTING UKRAINE RECOVERY

California-based O'Neill Vintners & Distillers launches premium vodka with all proceeds going to humanitarian war relief and recovery

LARKSPUR, Calif., Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A spirit brand with a humanitarian spirit. Javelin Vodka, the new premium vodka by family-owned O'Neill Vintners & Distillers created to support Ukrainian relief efforts, is now available at retailers nationwide. All proceeds from the sale of each bottle of Javelin Vodka will be donated to Razom for Ukraine, a non-profit organization providing critical humanitarian aid to the people of this tough but war-torn country.

Javelin Vodka was born out of the desire to support the victims of Russia's unprecedented acts of war and aggression against the Ukrainian people.

"As a family-owned business, we believe that caring for each other comes first. Watching the Ukrainian people come together to protect their families and their communities inspired us to utilize our own resources in order to fight back against the unjust and inhumane actions of Russia," said Jeff O'Neill, founder and CEO of O'Neill Vintners & Distillers. "We hope that everyone who drinks Javelin Vodka will proudly raise a glass to freedom knowing that their purchase has made a positive impact for the people of Ukraine."

O'Neill Vintners & Distillers is committed to selling 5,500 cases of Javelin Vodka in the first year. Along with donating 100% of the proceeds from every sale of Javelin Vodka, the brand has donated $50,000 to Razom to kickstart the donation efforts.

"The team at Razom would like to extend a heartfelt 'dyakuyu,' which means 'thank you' in Ukrainian, to our partners at O'Neill Vintners & Distillers and the entire O'Neill family for using their new spirit brand as a force for good," says Dora Chomiak, president of Razom for Ukraine. "Our recovery efforts in the Ukraine are far from over, so we are honored to work with partners who believe in our mission and allow us to continue to provide life-saving aid to the Ukrainian people."

Javelin Vodka is made from super premium neutral grain spirit blended with a grape-based spirit that is crafted by Master Distiller, Erik Ettner. The brand is available in 750 ml bottles and priced at $22.99.

The product can be found online at javelinvodka.com and reservebar.com and in stores across the U.S. wherever fine spirits are sold. Assets can be found here.

About O'Neill Vintners & Distillers

O'Neill Vintners & Distillers, a certified B Corp, was founded in 2004 by industry leader and entrepreneur Jeff O'Neill. The vertically integrated winery is one of the fastest-growing companies in California with a reputation for producing premium-quality wines and spirits and for its sustainability practices. O'Neill received the Green Medal Leader Award in 2021 by the Wine Institute. The company's national brands portfolio includes Line 39, Robert Hall, Harken, Day Owl Rosé, Game Box, Rabble Wines, BrandyLab, and Charles Woodson's Intercept. For more information, please visit www.ONeillWine.com.

About Razom

Razom, which means "together" in Ukrainian, is an organization united by a single mission: building a more prosperous Ukraine. Established in the United States, the non-profit organization works towards that mission by creating spaces where people meet, partner and do. Since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Razom has focused on providing critical humanitarian war relief through its emergency response project, including procuring tactical medicine, communication devices, hospital supplies, and medicines, evacuating vulnerable populations, and advocating for Ukraine through policy and education. Over this period, Razom has already deployed $30 million worth of aid. Razom has been building a more prosperous Ukraine since 2014 and will continue to build a vibrant, productive democracy for years to come.

