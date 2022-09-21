Protiviti Named One of the 'Best Firms to Work For' by Consulting Magazine

Protiviti Named One of the 'Best Firms to Work For' by Consulting Magazine

People-first philosophy and commitment to core values guide global firm

MENLO PARK, Calif., Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global consulting firm Protiviti has been named one of the "Best Firms to Work For" by Consulting magazine for the ninth consecutive year. The list is compiled from the results of an anonymous survey which asked employees to rate their satisfaction with their firm's culture, career development, client engagement, compensation and benefits, and leadership. Protiviti is included in Large Firms category.

Protiviti logo. (PRNewsFoto/Protiviti) (PRNewsfoto/Protiviti) (PRNewswire)

We offer a flexible, inclusive and collaborative workplace where our people are trusted to make the right choices

"This recognition is the result of our consistent 'people first' philosophy and our values," said Protiviti President and CEO Joseph Tarantino. "During a year of global challenges, we've grown our business, added new consulting experts to our practice teams, promoted hundreds of our people, and provided incentives to support employee well-being. These efforts have helped keep our workforce intact and engaged while we strived to exceed our clients' expectations."

"We offer a flexible, inclusive and collaborative workplace where our people are trusted to make the right choices for themselves and our clients, empowered and encouraged to innovate, and offered meaningful career advancement opportunities," said Scott Redfearn, executive vice president, global human resources, Protiviti. "Our consistent recognition as a 'Best Firm' confirms that our people feel valued and have a strong sense of belonging."

Protiviti's core values are integrity, inclusion, innovation and commitment to success. To learn more about Tarantino's perspective on the Consulting accolade, the firm's values and the consulting business, read Consulting magazine's interview here.

Earlier in September, Great Place to Work and Fortune named Protiviti to the 2022 'Best Workplaces in Consulting & Professional Services'™ list for the sixth time. Recently, Protiviti was also named to the 2022 PEOPLE Companies that Care® list and was recognized by Fast Company as one of the 2022 Best Workplaces for Innovators.

About Protiviti

Protiviti (www.protiviti.com) is a global consulting firm that delivers deep expertise, objective insights, a tailored approach and unparalleled collaboration to help leaders confidently face the future. Protiviti and its independent and locally owned Member Firms provide clients with consulting and managed solutions in finance, technology, operations, data, digital, legal, governance, risk and internal audit through its network of more than 85 offices in over 25 countries.

Named to the 2022 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list, Protiviti has served more than 80 percent of Fortune 100 and nearly 80 percent of Fortune 500 companies. The firm also works with smaller, growing companies, including those looking to go public, as well as with government agencies. Protiviti is a wholly owned subsidiary of Robert Half (NYSE: RHI). Founded in 1948, Robert Half is a member of the S&P 500 index.

All referenced marks are the property of their respective owners.

Protiviti is not licensed or registered as a public accounting firm and does not issue opinions on financial statements or offer attestation services.

Editor's note: photos available upon request.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Protiviti