Trial Lawyer Frank L. Branson Marks 20 Years at the Top of the Texas Super Lawyers List

Branson named among Top 10 in Texas; Debbie Dudley Branson, Tim Newsom earn repeat recognition

DALLAS, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Iconic Texas trial lawyer Frank L. Branson is among an elite group of practitioners who have earned Texas Super Lawyers recognition every year since the prestigious legal guide's 2003 founding.

While the rigorous Super Lawyers selection process is designed to identify the top 5 percent of lawyers in the state, Mr. Branson's honors for personal injury litigation exceed that. He has been named among the Top 10 lawyers in Texas since 2007 and among the Top 100 every year for the legal guide's entire 20-year history.

In addition, veteran trial lawyers Debbie Dudley Branson and Tim Newsom have earned repeat Super Lawyers honors for their expertise in personal injury litigation on behalf of plaintiffs. Like Mr. Branson, they are accomplished lawyers who are committed to leveling the playing field for individuals seeking justice from powerful corporate interests.

Earlier this year, firm attorney John Burkhead was recognized by Super Lawyers/Rising Stars, which honors the top Texas lawyers age 40 or younger or who have been in practice 10 years or less.

Thomson Reuters researchers compile the annual Super Lawyers list based on a rigorous selection process that starts with peer nominations, followed by independent research and vetting by a blue-ribbon panel. The full list is published in the October issues of Super Lawyers and Texas Monthly magazines and is available at https://www.superlawyers.com/.

Mr. Branson's Super Lawyers record is just one example of the esteem he has earned in his courtroom career. Best Lawyers in America has recognized him every year since 1987. He is a Lawdragon Hall of Fame honoree, recipient of the Texas Bar Foundation's Ronald Secrest Outstanding Trial Lawyer Award in 2020 and is in D Magazine's Best Lawyers in Dallas Hall of Fame. Texas Lawbook's "Lions of the Bar" and the National Law Journal's "50 Most Influential Lawyers in the U.S." are also among his accolades, as is D CEO's "Dallas 500: The Most Powerful Business Leaders." Under his leadership, the firm was named Elite Trial Lawyers Product Liability Law Firm of the Year by the National Law Journal and the National Trial Lawyers.

This marks the 15th year of Super Lawyers recognition for Ms. Branson, who has played a key role in the firm's string of record verdicts and settlements. In addition to Texas Super Lawyers, she has earned honors from Lawdragon, D Magazine's Best Lawyers in Dallas and The Best Lawyers in America. She has held numerous leadership positions within governmental, political, business and legal organizations at the national and regional level. She currently serves on Dallas County's COVID-19 Task Force.

This is the 18th year of Super Lawyers recognition for Mr. Newsom, a veteran trial lawyer who is active in leadership positions in legal and professional organizations and currently serves as president-elect of TEX-ABOTA, the Texas Chapter of the American Board of Trial Advocates. In addition to Super Lawyers, he is a repeat Best Lawyers honoree.

The Law Offices of Frank L. Branson represents clients in cases involving complex product liability, catastrophic injury, truck accidents, commercial air crashes, professional negligence, and business torts. To learn more about the firm, visit http://www.flbranson.com.

Media Contact:

Robert Tharp

800-559-4534

robert@androvett.com

View original content:

SOURCE Law Offices of Frank L. Branson