Right Pedal LendOS Secures $3 Million Pre-seed Funding from Liberty City Ventures

Funds will be used to build the next generation Lending Platform in partnership with industry leaders to help modernize the lending workflow.

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lending Market Technologies dba Right Pedal LendOS (RPL), a new fintech founded by a team of recognized lending professionals, has secured $3 million in seed funding in a round led by Liberty City Ventures with participation from a select group of industry leading firms.

The capital will be used to rapidly build an end-to-end lending solution and a world-class managed service for the needs of the largest financial institutions. The $5 trillion global loan market is rapidly expanding and the emergence of new players in private-credit and direct lending are straining an already limited set of aged technology solutions. Maintaining this growth requires modern platforms that can support the industry as it continues to expand.

RPL's solution is a lending platform that will offer best-in-class Agency, Servicing and Trading solutions through the use of cutting-edge digital technologies. The founding team includes deeply experienced industry veterans John Olesky, Josh Herrera, Steve Shyn and Emil Woods.

Emil Woods, founding partner at Liberty City Ventures and said: "Through our experiences as in-depth financial services investors, dating back to before the US housing crisis, we have always understood the need for a more sophisticated infrastructure layer in the global lending market. Our belief is the time is right to revolutionize this stale and capital-intensive industry with the application of an innovative technology platform and we are incredibly excited to support the RPL team in this important journey.

"We are at pivotal point in the history of the lending market and we are poised to make impactful change by leveraging new technologies to modernize the industry" said John Olesky, CEO of RPL. "Liberty City Ventures have helped build some of the most successful blockchain companies in the world and their experience will be invaluable in creating the 'infrastructure of tomorrow' for the lending industry".

The team from RPL will be attending the annual LSTA conference this week in New York and are available for discussion.

Right Pedal LendOS is being co-incubated by Liberty City Ventures and Right Pedal Partners.

About Liberty City Ventures

Liberty City Ventures is a venture capital fund and incubator with over $1.5 billion of assets under management. At our core we are entrepreneurs having co-founded and incubated two unicorns in the blockchain sector, Paxos www.paxos.com and Lukka www.lukka.tech. We have been in the crypto/blockchain space since 2010 and are headquartered in New York City. LCV invests in companies building blockchain technology solutions and companies implementing blockchain technology (Seed through Series D) with a focus on fintech, Web 3.0, gaming, metaverse, and supply chain logistics. The firm has the versatility and capability to invest in amounts ranging from $250K to $100M+. We have a history of discovering innovative technology solutions and companies and are recognized within the blockchain sector for our expertise. Visit them at www.libertycityventures.com.

About Right Pedal Partners

Right Pedal Partners is a venture focused company headquartered in Miami. FL. Their team of investors, builders and partners are all seasoned experts in their fields, with a deep understanding of market structure and interdependencies, regulation, product development, organizational design and go-to-market strategy. They have decades of experience developing and selling products to the full spectrum of financial market players such as banks, broker-dealers, asset managers, hedge funds, custodians, law firms and other service providers. Visit them at www.rightpedal.io.

View original content:

SOURCE Right Pedal Partners