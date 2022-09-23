Bedsure Announces New Blanket Hoodies That Provide Versatile Coziness in All Sizes and Color Options

DIAMOND BAR, Calif. , Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Since its founding in 2016, Bedsure has been providing customers around the globe with comfort and coziness. After having served over 25 million customers cozily served to date,

Bedsure's blanket hoodie product lineup is entering its fourth anniversary, and Bedsure is seeing a strong demand for blanket hoodie products that adds mobility and maneuverability to a cozy blanket.

This year, Bedsure is announcing five new blanket hoodie products designed with multiple sizes and color options to precisely fit the body shape and preference of its wearer and can be enjoyed indoors and outdoors. With the ambition to help customers find cozy at every charming moment, Bedsure stands out among the competition with a one-size-does-not-fit-all approach.

Contradicting the competition, where the one-size-fits-all approach is often being confidently marketed, Bedsure acknowledges the importance of having a personalized, cozy experience. Having size options ranging from smaller kid's size to plus-size friendly oversize options in addition to a wide range of color options and styles achieves just that.

On the other hand, while the one-size-fits-all approach might seem reasonable and comfortable at first glance, the reality is that people come of various heights, body shapes, and fit preferences. Therefore, there is no one-size-fits-all, and the current options on the market are instead the one-plus-size-available approach.

The winter season of 2022 will be unprecedentedly severe, and it is more important than ever to get prepared with a perfect-fit blanket hoodie that brings coziness, comfort, and maneuverability.

Multiple Sizes

Bedsure's all-new Blanket Hoodies are designed in multiple sizes and colors. Contrary to the one-size-fits-all approach taken by many peers in the industry, Bedsure's dedication to providing customers with the utmost coziness has been embraced by the multi-size option.

Bedsure's multi-size option lets customers of various ages and body shapes find the blanket hoodie that perfectly matches their body shape with the preferred fit. Bedsure Sherpa Fleece Blanket Hoodie, for example, features ten color options in four sizes, which enables over 40 possible combinations to match the preference of every wearer.

Worth mentioning the Bedsure Matching Parent-Child Blanket Hoodie comes with a kid's size option, and the Bedsure Glow-In-The-Dark Blanket Hoodie is wholly designed for children, allowing younger customers to get cozy at an early age. Both products are certified to be free of harmful materials and are skin-friendly.

Indoors and Outdoors

As Bedsure's Blanket Hoodie product lineup enters its fourth year, Bedsure is seeing a broader trend that customers are wearing their blanket hoodies outside of a traditional household setting.

Tailored for a precise and ideal length, Bedsure's new blanket hoodies provide a comfortable and warm head-to-knee coverage that keeps its wearers warm, cozy, and maneuverable. The versatile Bedsure blanket hoodies are also designed for easy packing. Fold into the hood and tighten the drawstring, and the Bedsure Fuzzy Sherpa Blanket Hoodie can be easily stuffed in a carry-on suitcase during a vacation or a road trip.

The 2022 blanket hoodies lineup is designed with tasteful hues and a comfortable fit that customers can comfortably wear out and about, such as walking their dog around the neighborhood, running errands during their daily commute, getting cozy in a chilly office, or simply as a pajama for a wild camping trip.

The Bedsure Glow-In-The-Dark Blanket Hoodie sparks a child's curiosity and encourages personality with its glowing star, dinosaur, and spaceship elements. The glow-in-the-dark particles also allow the child to be easily spotted in the dark and are perfect for the coming Halloween trick-or-treat parties while preventing accidents and slips.

All of those blanket hoodies provide customers with coziness indoors and outdoors. They're designed to provide comfort at home, on the go, during a trip, on a commute, at a conference call, or just about every other charming moment.

For Bedsure's full Blanket Hoodie lineup, please visit: https://www.amazon.com/stores/page/877FBF1B-DFDF-4F65-9007-9CEC39B41E0D?ingress=2&visitId=bc8b3a0d-d310-4db1-8b98-a7e11b768df5&ref_=ast_bln

About Bedsure

From the moment you wake up to the second you fall asleep, Bedsure aims to make you and your family comfortable. Founded in 2016, Bedsure is a leading home textile manufacturer with products sold to over 25 million customers in the US and Europe. Since its founding, Bedsure has maintained a compound growth rate of 100% for five consecutive years. While Bedsure has grown into a global company with diverse products to meet different customer needs, its focus on comfortable home products and everyday value stays the same.

