InventHelp Inventor Develops Device to Contain Sport Balls on Property (KSC-1475)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple barrier to prevent a basketball, soccer ball or other ball from rolling away into the street or woods," said an inventor, from Kansas City, Mo., "so I invented the BALL STOP. My design helps to contain the ball within the playing area or on the property."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The invention provides an effective way to contain a basketball or other ball within a driveway. In doing so, it prevents the ball from rolling into the street or other area. As a result, it enhances safety and convenience and it eliminates the need to chase after the ball. The invention features a practical and durable design that is easy to set up and use so it is ideal for households, families with children, athletes, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Kansas City sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-KSC-1475, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp