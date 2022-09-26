InventHelp Presents Fishing Floatation Device (FJK-182)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I have heard stories where fishermen have lost big fish and their pricey equipment," said the inventor from Fort Pierce, Fla. "I thought of this idea to eliminate the chance of losing their high cost fishing equipment and replacing items."

He invented the patent-pending MARINE PERSONAL RETRIEVER that allows an individual to quickly and easily retrieve a fishing rod was dropped, pulled, or fell into the water. This would help save time and effort as well as sparing a fisherman the cost associated with replacing their equipment. Ideally this could help eliminate a fisherman from cutting their fishing trip short if they did not have backup equipment. Additionally, this may also be attached to other items to prevent their loss from watersport activities.

The original design was submitted to the Jacksonville sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

