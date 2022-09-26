NEW BIC BREAK RESISTANT MECHANICAL PENCILS CREATE AN EFFORTLESS EVERYDAY WRITING EXPERIENCE

BIC Break Resistant Mechanical Pencils provide stronger lead than the average mechanical pencil, allowing for more time spent writing and less time clicking.

SHELTON, Conn., Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BIC, a world leader in stationery, lighters, and shavers, announced today the launch of their new Break Resistant Mechanical Pencil, which provides a perfect combination of innovative features and appealing design for a smooth and uninterrupted writing experience.

With #2 0.7mm lead and an innovative shock-absorption mechanism, BIC Break Resistant Mechanical Pencils have a +75% stronger lead than leading competitors, resulting in less breakage and less time spent clicking for more lead. The new pencils boast a contoured grip that provides enhanced comfort, extra-strong lead, and an easy-to-use, twist-up jumbo-size eraser for clean corrections and easy editing.

"At BIC, we are always innovating to improve the value and experience we deliver to consumers," said Colin Smyth, Director of Marketing, BIC Human Expression. "We know it's frustrating to have the lead break in a pencil. The new Break Resistant Mechanical Pencil has been developed with extra-strong lead and other enhancements to allow our customers to do their best work, whether at home or in the classroom."

From jotting down a simple shopping list to completing a test in school, the new BIC Break Resistant Mechanical Pencil is the dependable solution for any writing task. Available in six vibrant accent colors, including green, purple, pink, yellow, blue, and gray, BIC Break Resistant Mechanical Pencils are as stunning as they are functional.

The Break Resistant Mechanical Pencil is available for purchase on Amazon and will launch in Walmart stores nationwide in October with more in-store availability at the beginning of 2023.

To learn more about BIC's stationery offerings, please visit https://us.bic.com/en_us.

ABOUT BIC

A world leader in stationery, lighters and shavers, BIC brings simplicity and joy to everyday life. For more than 75 years, the Company has honored the tradition of providing high-quality, affordable, essential products to consumers everywhere. Through this unwavering dedication, BIC has become one of the most recognized brands and is a trademark registered worldwide. Today, BIC products are sold in more than 160 countries around the world and feature iconic brands such as BIC FlexTM, Soleil®, EZ ReachTM, BodyMarkTM, Cello®, Djeep ®, Lucky ® Stationery, Rocketbook ®, Tipp-Ex®, Us.TM, Wite-Out®, Inkbox TM and more. In 2021, BIC Net Sales were 1,831.9 million euros. The Company is listed on "Euronext Paris," is part of the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes and is recognized for its commitment to sustainable development and education. It received an A- Leadership score from CDP. For more, visit about.bic.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter, or YouTube.

