Talos Expands EU and US Teams with Key Hires in Sales & Business Development

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Talos , the premier provider of institutional digital asset trading technology, today announced three key hires – Frank van Zegveld as Head of Sales EMEA, Matt Houston as Client Success Director and Hillary Conley as Business Development Director. These appointments continue the global expansion of the Talos team on the heels of the company's $105 million Series B funding round earlier this year, valuing Talos at $1.25 billion.

Frank van Zegveld brings over 20 years' experience across TradFi trading, investing and technology, previously running sales and business development globally at Solid Trading and Lucera Financial Infrastructures. In his new role with Talos, van Zegveld will be responsible for building upon and growing the company's strong presence and customer base in the EMEA to drive future revenue growth. He will officially join Talos in October 2022 and will be based in Amsterdam.

Matt Houston comes to Talos with over 20 years of Capital Markets experience. Based in London, Houston spent over 11 years working for Bloomberg enterprise trading solutions. Houston also previously worked for the Australian Securities Exchange and London Stock Exchange in account and business development roles. As Client Success Director for Talos, Houston will be responsible for our growing client base in EMEA as the Talos product suite expands opening up new opportunities.

Hillary Conley joins Talos as Business Development Director based in the company's New York office. Conley will be responsible for executing Talos' go-to-market strategy, building partnerships and driving future revenue growth. Before joining Talos, Conley spent five years in the crypto markets at Gemini as Business Development Director and four years at Bloomberg working in various business development roles. She has a degree in Finance from the University of Georgia.

"We're excited to welcome these three talented individuals to the Talos team as we continue to expand our sales and business development presence worldwide," said Talos Founder & CEO Anton Katz. "The extensive leadership and industry expertise of these new hires will enable us to build long-lasting relationships as we continue to build out our global presence in EMEA and beyond. We're excited to welcome Frank, Hillary and Matt to the team!"

