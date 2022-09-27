AkzoNobel Solar farm at Garcia, Mexico facility reports energy savings

Solar farm is generating clean energy and has reduced carbon emissions by 83 percent and is anticipated to reduce carbon emissions by 414 tons annually.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AkzoNobel North America (AKZA; AKZOY) today announced that its Garcia, Mexico facility reported results for the first year of operation of its Solar Farm. It completed implementation of the solar energy project in July 2021. The project reduces dependence on fossil fuel by 83 percent and will cut carbon emissions by 414 tons a year.

The 1,656 giant solar panels covering 54,000 sqft of space were constructed around the company's manufacturing site. Some of the panels covers the employee parking facility providing welcome shade and protection from the scorching sun.

"Seeing this project come together was an unbelievable realization of a dream," said AkzoNobel Garcia Projects Manager Moises Hernandez. "That the company would believe in us and support this project is a testament to its sustainability mission."

Hernandez started this journey many years ago as a dream. He formed a team which identified barriers and viewed the proposal as complex but always worthy. Hernandez and his team had very little experience with solar energy. Step-by-step, they gained expertise on the project, identified the pros and cons, and then working with the best suppliers in the country implemented the project.

Sustainability and cost savings drove the team's motivation. Garcia is one of the better places to catch solar energy with 6 KWh/m2/day. And that's a big deal considering energy prices in Mexico have increased more than 30 percent during the last 12 months. Annually, the project is projected to reduce energy spending by $110,000 annually and will save a collective 143,000 trees a year.

AkzoNobel's Mexico Country Leader and Garcia site manager Juan Francisco Garcia said, "We're proud to be a leader for the company's sustainability journey. These initiatives help our Mexico operations to be recognized for contributing to the company's ambition to be carbon neutral and use 100 percent renewable energy by 2030."

AkzoNobel is already using 100 percent renewable electricity at 44 locations in eight countries and has installed solar panels at 14 sites. The company is on track for 100 renewable energy at all sites by 2030. For more details about the company's People. Planet. Paint. approach to sustainability, visit: https://www.akzonobel.com/en/our-sustainability-story.

