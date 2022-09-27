Hamilton and BioFluidica Pen Next Generation Liquid Biopsy Platform Co-Marketing Agreement

BioFluidica LiquidScan™ Harnesses the Power of Microfluidics

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Biofluidica, Inc., and Hamilton Company, today announced a co-marketing agreement to bring advanced Liquid Biopsy capabilities to laboratories worldwide. Biofluidica has developed the next-generation liquid biopsy platform, enabling Hamilton liquid handlers (Microlab® STAR™ and STARlet™) to process biological samples to isolate extremely rare circulating tumor cells (CTCs), circulating Leukemic cells (CLCs), fetal cells, cfDNA, and exosomes. The Biofluidica platform, LiquidScan™, integrates seamlessly into the Hamilton pipetting robots. The high precision fluid control provided by the Hamilton automated pipetting channels is designed to avoid processing loss using the Biofluidica proprietary closed-loop pipetting interface with the Biofluidica microfluidic biomarker selection chips.

This announcement represents early commercialization for BioFluidica and a unique alliance for Hamilton Company. The STARlet offers a custom application-configurable liquid handling robot with sensitive programmable pneumatic features that enable walk-away automation for precision biological procedures. LiquidScan utilizes these features to isolate and enrich rare biomarker populations directly from biological samples such as a blood draw potentially replacing the need for surgical biopsies and making testing available for cancer types not previously amenable to surgical biopsy.

"LiquidScan is a novel platform that enhances the ability to perform diagnostic testing applied to many diseases, including several types of cancer, prenatal diagnostics, stroke, and infectious diseases," said Rolf Muller, BioFluidica CEO. "We have worked with Hamilton to ensure seamless automation allowing for high-throughput and lower-cost testing than current surgical biopsy procedures. There is a win-win scenario here for patients, physicians, and the healthcare system. Because LiquidScan uses a standard blood draw, and non-invasive screening, patients can receive closer monitoring of treatment regimens, and physicians can attain higher quality and earlier patient results. Expensive and time-consuming surgical procedures can be removed from the health-care system".

About Hamilton

Hamilton is a leading global manufacturer, providing automated liquid handling workstations and laboratory automation technology to the scientific community. With a focus on innovative design, Hamilton products incorporate patented liquid handling technologies into a portfolio that includes liquid handling platforms, standard application-based solutions, small devices, consumables, and OEM liquid handling solutions.

Known for advancing life science, clinical diagnostics, forensics, and biotechnology industries, Hamilton products offer reliability, performance, and flexibility. Ensuring a continuous commitment to quality, Hamilton utilizes state-of-the-art manufacturing at production facilities in Reno, Nevada, and Bonaduz, Switzerland and has earned a global ISO 9001 certification. Privately held, Hamilton maintains headquarters in Reno, Nevada; Franklin, Massachusetts; and Bonaduz, Switzerland, along with subsidiary offices throughout the world.

www.hamiltoncompany.com/robotics

About BioFluidica

BioFluidica Inc. is a privately held biotechnology company that has developed a revolutionary liquid biopsy platform. For more information visit https://www.biofluidica.com/

