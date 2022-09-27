Invitae Appointed to National Quality Forum Committee on Quality Standards for Healthcare

– First genetics testing company to sit on Forum –

– Genetics perspective on committee will accelerate healthcare quality standards aligning with medical and technological advancements –

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Invitae (NYSE: NVTA), a leading medical genetics company, today announced the company has received a three-year appointment to a National Quality Forum (NQF) committee that provides input on recommendations for quality standards that impact how healthcare is delivered. Invitae is the first genetics testing company to join the Measure Applications Partnership (MAP) Clinician workgroup committee, representing a critical step in making genetics the standard of care in mainstream medicine and potentially improving healthcare for billions.

The MAP Clinician workgroup is a multi-stakeholder partnership with organizations such as health plans and provider organizations tasked with providing recommendations to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services on the selection and removal of performance measures for federal public reporting, performance-based payment and other health programs.

"The selection of Invitae to the MAP Clinician workgroup indicates the National Quality Forum is prioritizing genomics for their work in setting standards for quality healthcare. I am glad to see NQF playing an active role to help incentivize this progress of medicine and applaud their choice of Invitae. I look forward to Invitae's contributions in this partnership," said Christine Cassel, MD, former NQF president and CEO and former planning dean for Kaiser Permanente's School of Medicine.

The MAP Clinician workgroup plays an important role for NQF's evaluation and endorsement process for implementation of standardized healthcare performance measures. Both public and private payers use measures for a variety of accountability purposes, including public reporting and performance-based payment programs. Measures are an essential part of making the quality and cost of healthcare more transparent to all, which is important for those who receive care or make care decisions for loved ones. Use of standardized healthcare performance measures allows for comparison across clinicians, hospitals, health plans and other providers.

"We believe healthcare quality, equity and patient safety cannot be addressed without the recognition that genetics plays a critical role. With this consideration, quality standards can help providers and health plans keep up with the evidence, clinical guidelines and advancement of medicine," said Chantelle Schenning, PhD, MHA, head of healthcare transformation at Invitae. "NQF's decision to invite our voice to represent the genetics perspective and expertise creates a more balanced, diverse stakeholder group that better aligns with advancements in clinical care seen in the outpatient setting today."

Each year, millions of people are screened for or diagnosed with diseases for which their genetic information can be clinically actionable for them and their families. As genetic information becomes increasingly important in driving healthcare decision-making and outcomes, quality standards should reflect and encourage the relevant use of genetics in clinical practice to help treat and prevent disease. If incorporated appropriately, the inclusion of genetics in quality measures could reduce (rather than widen) existing disparities in patient outcomes in cancer, cardiovascular disease, pediatrics and many others.

About the National Quality Forum

The National Quality Forum (NQF) works with members of the healthcare community to drive measurable health improvements together. NQF is a not-for-profit, membership-based organization that gives all healthcare stakeholders a voice in advancing quality measures and improvement strategies that lead to better outcomes and greater value. Learn more at www.qualityforum.org .

About Invitae

Invitae Corporation (NYSE: NVTA) is a leading medical genetics company, whose mission is to bring comprehensive genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare for billions of people. Invitae's goal is to aggregate the world's genetic tests into a single service with higher quality, faster turnaround time and lower prices. For more information, visit the company's website at invitae.com .

