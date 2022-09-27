LEADING WELLNESS BRAND DR TEAL'S EXTENDS PARTNERSHIP WITH ALL-PRO ATHLETES AARON DONALD AND DERRICK HENRY TO SHARE THE ULTIMATE RECOVERY REGIMEN FOR ANOTHER CONSECUTIVE YEAR

STAMFORD, Conn., Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr Teal's Pure Epsom Salt Soaks is partnering once again with two of the most dominating football players in the league. Last year's reigning champion for the 56th Big Game and All-Pro defensive end Aaron Donald and two-time rushing yards leader Derrick Henry will make time for their physical and mental wellbeing with Dr Teal's. Favored by world-class athletes, Dr Teal's soothes aches and pain while providing relief for tired, overworked muscles.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9083051-dr-teals-pure-epsom-salt-soaks-aaron-donald-derrick-henry/

"We're excited to see what the season has in store for Aaron and Derrick after such pivotal moments in their careers last year," says Brad Essig, Chief Marketing Officer, PDC Brands. "Aaron and Derrick constantly push their bodies to the limit and persevere through the pain. Dr Teal's continues to be a critical component in their post-workout recovery."

Dr Teal's Epsom Salt Soaks harness the power of magnesium along with natural essential oils to help relax overworked muscles and ease muscle soreness. Dr Teal's helps prepare football players, mentally and physically, for the next game.

Coming fresh off a championship season, Aaron knows the importance of maintaining peak performance all season long. "I've been a long-time user of Dr Teal's," shares Aaron. "Epsom Salt Soaks have always been a priority in my self-care routine leaving me feeling ready to tackle the next game."

Dr Teal's products, from the leading Pure Epsom Salt Soaks to Shea Sugar Body Scrubs and Body Lotions, are formulated with restorative ingredients and essential oils designed to leave professional and casual athletes alike feeling their best both on and off the field.

After a season-limiting injury and restful recovery with Dr Teal's, Derrick is ready to electrify the field and set new records. "My recovery this past year has really been important to me," says Derrick. "Dr Teal's helps relieve my muscle and joint pain, speeding up my recovery time between each game."

Additionally, Dr Teal's is teaming up with athletes from two of the most elite college programs. Five-star quarterback CJ Stroud (@cj7stroud) and blue-chip linebacker Will Anderson (@_lliw) have already learned that muscle recovery is just as important as the workout, and they both use Dr Teal's to help take their performance to the next level.

Fans can relax and recover like pro-football superstars, Aaron and Derrick, with Dr Teal's products available at major retailers in stores and online for $5.99-$7.99.

As the football season officially kicks off, follow Aaron ( @aarondonald99 ) and Derrick ( @last_king_2 ) to see how they use Dr Teal's Epsom Salts to keep them going all season long — fans can also follow along with Dr Teal's (@drteals) on Facebook and Instagram .

