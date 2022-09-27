MARSHMELLO & CRUX® LAUNCH TURBOCRISP™ DIGITAL AIR FRYER KITS EXCLUSIVELY AT BEST BUY

Marshmello and CRUX partner to release digital air fryer kits with patent-pending TURBOCRISP™ technology for 50% faster cooking* and unparalleled crisp

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CRUX®, part of the Made By Gather™ portfolio of kitchenware brands founded by Shae Hong, announced the launch of its kitchen electrics collection with GRAMMY-nominated, chart-topping artist, Marshmello. Available exclusively at Best Buy, this design-driven range showcases digital air fryer kits engineered with first-to-market TurboCrisp™ technology that cooks food 50% faster than a conventional oven and delivers crunch while maintaining moisture. CRUX x Marshmello wants the home chef to know that #YOUCANAIRFRYTHAT—sparking both savory and sweet creativity in the kitchen. The affordably-priced line ranges from $19.99 - $129.99 and is available exclusively on www.bestbuy.com/cruxmarshmello and on the floor at select Best Buy stores nationwide.

CRUX x Marshmello (PRNewswire)

MARSHMELLO and CRUX® LAUNCH TURBOCRISP™ DIGITAL AIR FRYER KITS EXCLUSIVELY AT BEST BUY

Snack-worthy digital presets like fries, cupcakes, wings, plus a personalized Marshmello button deliver full crisp with zero effort—cooked, puffed, crispy, gooey perfection—all day or late night. Four distinctive colors make up the collection: Marshmello, Night, and limited-edition Lavender and Stuffed Olive. BPA-free silicone accessories meant for savory and sweet recipes are included for both the 8QT and 3QT air fryer kits.

Marshmello, a culinary enthusiast, relaunched his cooking show, "Cooking With Marshmello," earlier this month. The first season, which aired on YouTube, reached a global audience of 250+ million fans and featured special guests and friends of Marshmello including Zac Efron, Anne-Marie and Shay Mitchell among others. The new season, which launched in September, will once again bring Marshmello, special guests, and fans together through delicious recipes and food. Watch it here .

An artist known for his hit songs and enigmatic yet charismatic persona, Marshmello believes that meaningful connections can be found in the kitchen and fostered through our collective love of food and flavor. Marshmello worked with Shae Hong and CRUX engineers for 18 months to develop one of the fastest air fryers on the market.

The CRUX x Marshmello Collection includes:

8QT Airfryer Kit : MSRP $129.99 – available in Marshmello, Night, *Lavender, and *Stuffed Olive. Includes silicone baking tray.

3QT Airfryer Kit : MSRP $79.99 – available in Marshmello, Night, *Lavender, and *Stuffed Olive. Includes 4 silicone baking cups.

S'mores Kit: MSRP $49.99

Baking Kit: 4 piece, MSRP $19.99

Snack Pan Kit : 2 piece, MSRP $19.99

Shish Kebab Kit: 6 piece, MSRP $19.99

"I love connecting with friends and fans through food. #YOUCANAIRFRYTHAT challenges us to remix the ordinary and means you can crisp and cook anything, both savory and sweet," says Marshmello.

"Kitchens have always been the center of the home and are increasingly becoming an extension of an individual's personal style," says CRUX founder and CEO, Shae Hong. "We worked closely with Marshmello to develop first-to-market TurboCrisp™ technology that really brings air frying to the next level."

To shop the exclusive CRUX x Marshmello collaboration and to learn more, please visit: www.bestbuy.com/cruxmarshmello

ABOUT MARSHMELLO

GRAMMY-nominated Marshmello's star continues to rise as the famously masked artist breaks boundaries across the industry. With chart-topping singles and collaborations with the likes of Juice WRLD, Halsey, Demi Lovato, Bastille, Kane Brown, Selena Gomez, Jonas Brothers, and more, Marshmello has clocked a staggering 13 billion streams across Spotify alone. With over 45 million monthly listeners on the platform, he's one of the top 30 most streamed artists in the world on Spotify and the third-most- subscribed artist on YouTube. Featured on the cover of the Forbes magazine "30 Under 30" issue, Marshmello has proved to not only be an innovative producer, but a forward-thinking businessman. With his own brand of chocolate-filled marshmallows ("Stuffed Puffs"), he's also launched a children's entertainment channel, Mellodees. Marshmello also recently became the first artist ever to partner with Coca-Cola to co-create their own limited edition flavor. Marshmello collaborated with the Jonas Brothers on their early summer smash "Leave Before You Love Me," which peaked at number 13 on the Billboard Hot 100 and was also nominated for the best dance / electronic album at the 2022 Grammy's. Most recently, Marshmello teamed up with Khalid to release "Numb." The new single has continued to climb the charts since its release this summer, recently entering the top 50 on the Billboard Hot 100 and was nominated for "Song Of The Summer'' at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards.

ABOUT CRUX

Inspired by New York City's revered style and resilience, the CRUX® line was created in NYC in 2016 to engage a new generation of youthful cooking enthusiasts who were at the forefront of groundbreaking in-home culinary experiences. Since its inception, CRUX kitchenware has revolutionized this category and is touted as one of the first brands to match the appliance to the generation and not the other way around. Best known for reimagining kitchenware without sacrificing premium design, functionality and accessibility, CRUX products are distinguished as a trailblazing category-buster at the intersection of culture and innovation. CRUX is a Made by Gather™ brand.

Founded in 2003 by then-22 year old entrepreneur Shae Hong, Made by Gather creates and incubates a portfolio of kitchenware brands for the design-savvy modern consumer. Made by Gather brands can be found online and in store at major retailers nationwide.

Follow CRUX on Tik Tok @crux.kitchen and Instagram at @crux.kitchen.

For more information please contact:

Karen Sayah

karen@madebygather.com

* 50% faster than a conventional oven

* Limited edition colorway

CRUX x Marshmello _Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Made by Gather