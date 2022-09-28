Digital Global Systems Presents Solutions to Spectrum Management and Performance Challenges Facing Enterprises' Private 4G-5G Networks

Groundbreaking White Paper Released at Mobile World Congress, Las Vegas

TYSONS, Va., Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Global Systems (DGS), an innovator and leader in RF awareness technology, has announced the release of a new technical White Paper providing an overview of the CLEARSITE™ Private Wireless solution. The paper focuses important considerations tied to spectrum management and network performance associated with increasing market interest in private wireless networks.

Private Wireless Networking (PRNewswire)

DGS has a history of developing systems capable of creating RF Awareness. This white paper announces the application of these capabilities into an integrated system providing multi-dimensional RF Awareness capable of solving key challenges facing private wireless networks. In addition to redefining how spectrum can be shared dynamically, the system transforms RF data into valuable network instructions improving performance (e.g. coverage, capacity, latency, and reliability) based on a defined policy framework.

DGS chief technology officer Dr. Armando Montalvo stated, "Private wireless LTE and 5G networks are establishing a construct that can deliver improved enterprise network experiences, but RF awareness must be embedded in these networks to fully realize the potential productivity gains." As outlined in the paper, the CLEARSITE™ Private Wireless solution provides the necessary awareness and intelligent network feedback to support these enterprise productivity objectives.

DGS will be attending Mobile World Congress in Las Vegas and providing an overview of these capabilities (booth W2.735). To download the white paper, please visit: https://digitalglobalsystems.com/markets/

About DGS

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in northern Virginia, DGS blends broad experience and deep expertise in the fields of spectrum monitoring, telecommunications, critical infrastructure protection, and defense.

DGS has been awarded approximately 100 patents with 25 patents pending for the advancement of spectrum monitoring and RF data management, enabling the capture and analysis of wideband spectrum data at the point of intercept for applications that deliver real-time situational awareness.

