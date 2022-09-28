InventHelp Inventor Develops Portable Protective Barrier (PBT-210)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a movable divider that could protect users from respiratory droplets during the COVID-19 pandemic," said an inventor, from Phoenix, Ariz., "so I invented the SAVING SHIELD. My design would help to promote social distancing at home or in public places."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The invention provides an effective barrier to keep users safe against respiratory droplets. In doing so, it can be used in a variety of locations such as restaurants, businesses, households, etc. As a result, it increases safety and it could help to prevent users from contracting germs and viruses. The invention features a portable design that is easy to use and maneuver. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Phoenix sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-PBT-210, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp