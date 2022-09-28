LOWE'S SUPPORTS THOSE WHO SUPPORT OUR COMMUNITIES AHEAD OF NATIONAL FIRST RESPONDERS DAY

Lowe's offers 2nd annual first responders discount, plus nationwide fire safety demos and community projects to #BuildThanks for first responder community

MOORESVILLE, N.C., Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- First responders continue to show up daily to support communities across America – and this October, Lowe's will be there for them. Lowe's stores nationwide will support first responders through community impact projects, in-store deals, events and more to show support to the men and women who serve our communities.

In honor of National First Responders Day on Oct. 28, Lowe's will again offer a discount to eligible first responders at Lowe's stores nationwide and on Lowes.com. As a special "thank you" and way to #BuildThanks for this community, eligible first responders must sign up to receive $10 off a $75 or more qualifying purchase – redeemable Oct. 21 through Oct. 28.

Now through Oct. 28, first responders can learn more and register for the special one-time offer by visiting Lowes.com/FirstResponders. Eligible first responders include firefighters, EMTs, police officers, nurses and doctors.* Those who register will receive their discount via email.

"These heroes show up every day to support communities across the country. They're always the first to arrive on the scene and the last to leave," said Marvin Ellison, Lowe's chairman and CEO. "We hope to demonstrate our immense gratitude and appreciation throughout October with a special offer and ongoing service projects to improve the spaces they call home."

With October also being Fire Prevention Month, Lowe's stores will continue its tradition of raising public awareness for threats of fire and carbon monoxide by hosting a series of fire safety demonstrations and DIY safety workshops, led by local fire departments and Lowe's partner, First Alert, on Oct.1, Oct. 8 and Oct. 15.

Lowe's commitment to the first responders' community extends beyond the month of October. Projects benefiting first responders are part of this year's Lowe's Hometowns program – a five-year, $100 million commitment to restore and revitalize spaces in the communities Lowe's serves. This year, Lowe's associates and community volunteers are participating in efforts to renovate and restore three signature projects enhancing first responders' spaces: Montclair Ambulance Unit (Montclair, N.J.), Penn Wynne-Overbrook Hills Fire Company (Wynnewood, Pa.), Webber Township Fire Protection District (Bluford, Ill).

Additionally, Lowe's stores across the country are leading community impact projects to support and celebrate local first responder organizations and nonprofits, furthering Lowe's commitment to this essential community and continuing to #BuildThanks across the country.

To register for the special one-time offer or to learn more about store events, visit Lowes.com/FirstResponders.

About Lowe's

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is a FORTUNE® 50 home improvement company serving approximately 19 million customer transactions a week in the United States and Canada. With fiscal year 2021 sales of over $96 billion, Lowe's and its related businesses operate or service nearly 2,200 home improvement and hardware stores and employ over 300,000 associates. Based in Mooresville, N.C., Lowe's supports the communities it serves through programs focused on creating safe, affordable housing and helping to develop the next generation of skilled trade experts. For more information, visit Lowes.com.

