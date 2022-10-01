Kia America Announces Best-Ever Third Quarter Sales

Record Breaking Q3 Includes Kia's Best-Ever September Total
- Sales of Kia's EV models up 41-percent over September 2021
- Total September sales up 6.4-percent over September 2021
IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia America announced best-ever September sales of 56,270 units, leading to the highest third quarter performance in company history. These record-breaking performances are fresh on the heels of record August sales achieved by the brand. September highlights include a strong performance from Kia's stable of capable SUVs with year-over-year sales increases for Sportage (+88%); Sorento (+79%) and Seltos (+37%).
"Building upon record September and third-quarter sales, we're optimistic that Kia will see a strong fourth quarter as well," said Eric Watson, vice president, sales operations, Kia America. "Kia is gaining market share and volume in key segments, including compact SUVs and EV models. And with Telluride production increasing we are poised to continue our positive momentum."
In addition to sales, September saw a number of significant announcements from the brand, including:
- Nine Kia models recognized in MotorTrend's Ultimate Car Rankings for the second half of 2022, including the 2023 Telluride and the 2022 Rio Sedan and Hatchback, which came in first place in their respective segments. In addition, Kia's stable of electrified vehicles, including the 2022 Niro, 2022 Sportage Hybrid and 2022 Sorento Hybrid took second place in their respective categories.
- A new creative campaign for the 2023 Telluride SUV, entitled "Clouds" which debuted during the 74th EMMY Awards.
- Kia America's marketing team recognized for innovative and creative campaigns when vice president, marketing, Russell Wager was named a "Brand Genius" by Adweek.
- The 2023 Sportage and Sportage Hybrid SUVs were each named a 2022 TOP SAFETY PICK (TSP) by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) when equipped with LED projector headlights.
MONTH OF SEPTEMBER
YEAR-TO-DATE
Model
2022
2021
2022
2021
EV6
1,440
N/A
17,564
N/A
Rio
1,447
2,148
20,280
23,895
Forte
8,404
9,186
82,064
93,026
K5/Optima
5,383
5,856
53,563
73,472
Cadenza
N/A
15
1
249
Stinger
454
1,232
6,643
10,377
K900
N/A
11
N/A
83
Soul
5,113
6,191
44,445
60,345
Niro
191
2,566
18,711
19,071
Seltos
4,022
2,933
32,182
42,352
Sportage
12,412
6,596
89,739
78,778
Sorento
7,350
4,112
64,600
62,255
Telluride
8,440
9,278
72,296
70,724
Sedona/Carnival
1,614
2,782
16,060
20,898
Total
56,270
52,906
518,148
555,525
