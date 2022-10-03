COMSovereign to Begin the Sale of Fastback Radios to Tier One Wireless Network Operators and Communications Service Providers in Mexico

- Milestone Builds on Fastback's Success in Serving the Needs of Tier One Network Operators and Supporting Major North America Events Including the Super Bowl, U.S. Open and College Sports -

DALLAS, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: COMS) ("COMSovereign" or the "Company"), a U.S.-based developer of 4G LTE Advanced and 5G Communication Systems and Solutions today announced that following receipt of the required certifications from Mexico's Federal Telecommunications Institute (the Instituto Federal De Telecomunicaciones or "IFT"), its Fastback AnyLOSä (Any Line of Sight) IBR 1300 (Intelligent Backhaul Radio) is approved sales to all tier one wireless carriers and private wireless network operators in Mexico. The full certification in Mexico follows extensive testing and evaluation by the country's regulatory agency.

Certification and the launch of Fastback radios in Mexico represents a major market expansion opportunity for COMSovereign. Currently, Fastback radios are deployed in tier-one wireless networks and by multiple Communications Service Providers ("CSPs") in the United States and Canada where they enable operators to quickly and economically add capacity to their networks. Fastback's Non-Line of Sight (NLOS) technology overcomes many of the limitations of traditional point-to-point radios, allowing customers to quickly add capacity and respond to outages caused by anything from simple fiber cuts to wide-spread natural disasters such as hurricanes. Delivering high capacity, reliable bandwidth, Fastback radios have also been chosen to support connectivity at many of the largest sporting events including the Super Bowl, the U.S. Open, College Athletics as well as multiple festivals and concerts.

"The launch of Fastback in Mexico is the latest milestone in its long and impressive history, one built on its ability to uniquely solve many of the critical connectivity challenges faced by customers due to unexpected outages or surges in bandwidth demand. Discussions with multiple tier-one and other network operators in Mexico are already underway, with the first deployment tests expected to commence later this month. Based upon the feedback and interest we have already received, we believe that Fastback's unmatched performance and reliability will prove an attractive solution for Mexican tier-one network operators and service providers of all sizes, just as it has with our existing customers in the rest of North America," said Dr. Dustin McIntire, Chief Technology Officer at COMSovereign Holding Corp.

About COMSovereign Holding Corp.

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: COMS) offers a portfolio of advanced communications technology for connectivity across private and public networks. Through its core strategic acquisitions and internal research and development efforts, COMSovereign has built a U.S.-based communications solution provider to deliver 4G LTE Advanced and 5G-NR telecom solutions to network operators, enterprises, and governments. For more information about COMSovereign, please visit www.COMSovereign.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that reflect management's current expectations, assumptions, and estimates of future performance and economic conditions, and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the statements made herein. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believe," "expects," "may," "looks to," "will," "should," "plan," "intend," "on condition," "target," "see," "potential," "estimates," "preliminary," or "anticipates" or the negative thereof or comparable terminology, or by discussion of strategy or goals or other future events, circumstances, or effects. Moreover, forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to its ability to develop and deliver advanced voice and data communications systems, demand for the Company's Fastback product in Mexico, economic conditions in the U.S. and worldwide. Further information relating to factors that may impact the Company's results and forward-looking statements are disclosed in the Company's filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation, other than imposed by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

