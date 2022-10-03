Hyundai Motor America Reports Record September and Q3 2022 Retail Sales

  • Q3 Total Sales Increased 3%; Hyundai Sets New All-Time Q3 Retail Sales Record
  • September Total Sales up 11%; Best September Retail Sales
  • Best-Ever Q3 Total and Retail Sales for Elantra HEV, IONIQ 5, Santa Cruz, Santa Fe PHEV and Tucson PHEV

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Oct. 3, 2022  /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America reported total September sales of 59,465 units, up 11% compared with September 2021. Total and retail sales for Elantra HEV, IONIQ 5, Santa Cruz, Santa Fe HEV, Tucson, Tucson PHEV and Veloster N were the best-ever for September. SUVs were 68% of retail sales, representing a 1.4ppt increase year-over-year. Hyundai did not have fleet sales for the ninth consecutive month, prioritizing inventory for its dealers and consumers.

Q3 Highlights
In the third quarter, Hyundai sold 184,431 units, a Q3 retail sales record, and an increase of 3% total and 13% retail sales compared with Q3 2021. Hyundai also set new Q3 total and retail sales records for Elantra HEV, IONIQ 5, Santa Cruz, Santa Fe PHEV and Tucson PHEV.

"This is the best-ever September and Q3 retail sales result for the brand," said Randy Parker, CEO, Hyundai Motor America. "We are seeing month-over-month gains thanks in part to our strong product line-up and dealer network with plenty of cars in the pipeline for the remainder of the year."

September Total Sales Summary


Sep-22

Sep-21

% Chg

Q3
2022

Q3
2021

% Chg

2022
YTD

2021
YTD

% Chg

Hyundai

59,465

53,800

+11 %

184,431

178,500

+3 %

528,298

585,635

-10 %

September Product and Corporate Activities

  • Wards 10 Best Engines & Propulsion Systems: The powertrain on Hyundai's all-electric IONIQ 5 was named one of the 2022 Wards 10 Best Engines & Propulsion Systems.
  • Strategic Vision 2022 Total Quality Awards: The 2022 Elantra HybridIONIQ 5 and Santa Cruz have been named Best-in-Segment in Strategic Vision's 2022 Total Quality Impact™ (TQI) report.
  • Hyundai Hope On Wheels 2022 Grant Award Winners: Hyundai Hope On Wheels, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization supported by Hyundai Motor America and its more than 820 U.S. dealers, today announced the 2022 winners of its annual research and programmatic grants totaling $15 million.

Model Total Sales

Vehicles

Sep-22

Sep-21

% Chg

Q3
2022

Q3
2021

% Chg

2022
YTD

2021
YTD

% Chg

Accent

1,785

1,813

-2 %

7,869

4,732

+66 %

15,299

14,836

+3 %

Elantra

10,761

8,004

+34 %

37,020

32,049

+16 %

85,864

106,106

-19 %

Ioniq

0

1,770

0 %

7

4,449

-100 %

3,669

15,556

-76 %

Ioniq 5

1,306

0

0 %

4,800

0

0 %

18,492

0

0 %

Kona

5,252

5,774

-9 %

12,893

19,932

-35 %

45,680

70,928

-36 %

Nexo

27

52

-48 %

74

148

-50 %

345

282

+22 %

Palisade

6,778

7,962

-15 %

20,119

21,172

-5 %

63,756

64,673

-1 %

Santa Cruz

2,900

1,660

+75 %

8,600

2,993

+187 %

26,803

2,993

+796 %

Santa Fe

9,192

6,573

+40 %

28,234

26,546

+6 %

86,129

89,656

-4 %

Sonata

6,177

7,326

-16 %

15,643

26,262

-40 %

35,238

80,460

-56 %

Tucson

12,971

9,896

+31 %

41,554

32,530

+28 %

125,625

116,047

+8 %

Veloster

209

93

+125 %

664

379

+75 %

1,793

1,740

+3 %

Venue

2,107

2,877

-27 %

6,954

7,308

-5 %

19,605

22,358

-12 %

Note: Electrified vehicles are hybrid, plug-in hybrid, battery electric and hydrogen fuel cell models.

Hyundai Motor America
Hyundai Motor America focuses on 'Progress for Humanity' and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles. Our 820 dealers sold more than 738,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2021, and nearly half were built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit www.HyundaiNews.com.

