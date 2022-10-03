Sherwin-Williams to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on October 25, 2022

CLEVELAND, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE: SHW) will issue a press release announcing its financial results for the third quarter ending September 30, 2022, prior to the opening of the market on Tuesday, October 25, 2022. At that time, a copy of the press release and information regarding Sherwin-Williams' financial condition, reportable segment results and other information will be available by clicking on this link Sherwin-Williams Press Releases, then clicking on the reference to the October 25 release.

The Company will conduct a conference call to discuss its financial results for the third quarter, and its outlook for the fourth quarter and full year 2022, at 11:00 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, October 25, 2022. Participating on the call will be Sherwin-Williams Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, John Morikis, along with other senior executives.

The conference call will be webcast simultaneously in the listen only mode by Issuer Direct. To listen to the webcast on the Sherwin-Williams website, click on https://investors.sherwin-williams.com/financials/quarterly-results/, then click on the webcast icon following the reference to the Q3 Webcast. The webcast will also be available at Issuer Direct's Investor Calendar website, www.investorcalendar.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available at this link https://investors.sherwin-williams.com/financials/quarterly-results/ beginning approximately two hours after the call ends.

