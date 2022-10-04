Fiori Brings 30 Years of Experience in Third Party Administration to the Taft-Hartley Union Market

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Zenith American Solutions ("Zenith American"), a subsidiary of Harbour Benefit Holdings, Inc. and the largest independent third party administrator in the nation to Taft-Hartley trust funds and government entities, today announced the appointment of Kim Fiori as Chief Executive Officer. Fiori, who currently serves as Zenith American's Chief Operating Officer will leverage her deep expertise navigating the complexities of the Taft-Hartley industry to continue the company's legacy of success and growth.

Kim Fiori, CEO (PRNewswire)

Third-party benefits administrator Zenith American Solutions selects Kim Fiori as New Chief Executive Officer

Fiori's appointment follows an extensive national search and assessment process conducted over several months. An executive search firm was retained and candidates were rigorously screened to determine the most suitable candidate. Fiori's leadership ability, vision and industry experience differentiated her from other candidates, and ultimately led to her selection.

"Kim's expertise and background in operationalizing strategy to optimize business across service levels and provide cutting edge, complex solutions to members and clients, truly stood out throughout our executive search," said Pat McNamee, Chairman of Zenith American. "She has made a lasting impact at Zenith American in her role thus far, and we look forward to seeing her strategic vision for our company come to life as its CEO."

"I am honored that the Board of Zenith American has trusted me to take on this new role and continue to evolve our services and member-centric approach," said Fiori. "Zenith American's mission to provide exceptional service and streamlined solutions for clients and members is supported by a team of highly experienced, intelligent, and growth-oriented employees who I am excited to lead as we continue to build on the strong foundation at Zenith American. I look forward to working with our union partners to ensure the seamless delivery of the benefits that their members have earned."

"Kim demonstrates a customer-first approach that others at Zenith American have sought to emulate over the years. Her leadership ability and her determination to solve problems make her the ideal chief executive for Zenith American and will help us continue to deliver unmatched customer service to benefits trust funds and their members," said Nicholas Bonaldo, Chief Client Officer at Zenith American.

Prior to joining Zenith American as COO, Fiori spent over seventeen years in various leadership roles with Trustmark Health Benefits, providing strategic oversight of the multi-site TPA, including growth, retention, claim adjudication, eligibility management, flexible spending, population health management, compliance related services and HR outsource benefit tools. She will leverage this experience in the industry to meet the complexities of the Taft-Hartley benefits administration landscape and deliver easy-to-use, data-driven systems to clients.

Zenith American provides innovative technologies, services, systems and support methodology to Taft-Hartley benefit plans so union members and customers get the solutions they need for increasingly complex regulatory changes and technology driven solutions. Zenith American is the largest independent third party administrator in the United States serving Taft-Hartley trust funds and currently operates over 37 offices nationwide.

About Harbour Benefit Holdings, Inc.

Harbour Benefit Holdings, Inc. ("Harbour"), formerly known as Zenith American Holding, Inc. is a third-party administrative holding entity. The Harbour family of companies includes Zenith American Solutions ("Zenith American"), the leading provider of third-party administration in the Taft-Hartley/multi-employer benefit fund market, Pacific Federal, LLC ("PacFed"), a full-service administrator of employee benefits via single-source direct services, and Benefits Administration, LLC, a provider of third-party administration in the Taft-Hartley/multi-employer benefit fund market. For more information visit www.zenith-american.com.

Zenith Contacts:

Alex Nye

M: 814 671 7497

E: anye@prosek.com

Zenith Veritcal Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ZENITH AMERICAN SOLUTIONS