ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for September 2022

Compared to September 2019, passenger traffic increased by, 34.8% in Colombia, 30.3% in Mexico and 10.0% in Puerto Rico

MEXICO CITY, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR), ASUR, a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that passenger traffic for September 2022 reached a total of 4.9 million passengers, 28.5% above the levels reported in September 2019.

Compared to September 2019, passenger traffic increased by 34.8% in Colombia, 30.3% in Mexico and 10.0% in Puerto Rico. All countries of operations reported increases in both domestic and international traffic.

This announcement reflects comparisons between the periods September 1 through September 30, 2022, 2021 and 2019. Transit and general aviation passengers are excluded from traffic measures in Mexico and Colombia.

Passenger Traffic Summary

















September

% Chg

2022vs

2021 % Chg

2022vs

2019



Year to date

% Chg

2022vs

2021 % Chg

2022vs

2019



2019 2021 2022

2019 2021 2022 Mexico 2,219,687 2,195,980 2,892,837 31.7 30.3

25,783,861 20,333,163 28,971,916 42.5 12.4 Domestic Traffic 1,288,816 1,206,184 1,569,259 30.1 21.8

12,367,374 10,676,596 13,369,220 25.2 8.1 International Traffic 930,871 989,796 1,323,578 33.7 42.2

13,416,487 9,656,567 15,602,696 61.6 16.3 San Juan, Puerto Rico 571,010 684,451 628,379 (8.2) 10.0

7,072,180 7,175,392 7,714,993 7.5 9.1 Domestic Traffic 513,775 638,187 574,079 (10.0) 11.7

6,315,138 6,811,926 7,041,345 3.4 11.5 International Traffic 57,235 46,264 54,300 17.4 (5.1)

757,042 363,466 673,648 85.3 (11.0) Colombia 1,013,803 1,023,173 1,366,126 33.5 34.8

8,807,551 6,920,374 12,048,267 74.1 36.8 Domestic Traffic 866,614 875,405 1,134,432 29.6 30.9

7,457,666 5,911,758 10,056,838 70.1 34.9 International Traffic 147,189 147,768 231,694 56.8 57.4

1,349,885 1,008,616 1,991,429 97.4 47.5 Total Traffic 3,804,500 3,903,604 4,887,342 25.2 28.5

41,663,592 34,428,929 48,735,176 41.6 17.0 Domestic Traffic 2,669,205 2,719,776 3,277,770 20.5 22.8

26,140,178 23,400,280 30,467,403 30.2 16.6 International Traffic 1,135,295 1,183,828 1,609,572 36.0 41.8

15,523,414 11,028,649 18,267,773 65.6 17.7

Mexico Passenger Traffic















September

% Chg

2022vs

2021 % Chg

2022vs

2019



Year to date

% Chg

2022vs

2021 % Chg

2022vs

2019 2019 2021 2022

2019 2021 2022 Domestic Traffic 1,288,816 1,206,184 1,569,259 30.1 21.8

12,367,374 10,676,596 13,369,220 25.2 8.1 CUN Cancun 701,857 727,985 927,307 27.4 32.1

6,703,534 6,542,411 7,676,725 17.3 14.5 CZM Cozumel 11,395 18,832 16,210 (13.9) 42.3

147,802 121,384 131,438 8.3 (11.1) HUX Huatulco 52,827 44,841 64,850 44.6 22.8

575,881 445,092 652,082 46.5 13.2 MID Merida 199,913 150,804 235,413 56.1 17.8

1,883,658 1,274,441 1,945,353 52.6 3.3 MTT Minatitlan 10,436 6,458 8,560 32.5 (18.0)

105,315 68,420 74,228 8.5 (29.5) OAX Oaxaca 79,363 61,749 84,413 36.7 6.4

740,248 545,025 773,972 42.0 4.6 TAP Tapachula 27,768 33,393 37,079 11.0 33.5

269,869 289,256 354,214 22.5 31.3 VER Veracruz 110,206 78,829 99,141 25.8 (10.0)

1,035,408 722,171 902,477 25.0 (12.8) VSA Villahermosa 95,051 83,293 96,286 15.6 1.3

905,659 668,396 858,731 28.5 (5.2) International Traffic 930,871 989,796 1,323,578 33.7 42.2

13,416,487 9,656,567 15,602,696 61.6 16.3 CUN Cancun 889,419 933,081 1,254,056 34.4 41.0

12,671,074 9,062,268 14,721,839 62.5 16.2 CZM Cozumel 9,085 15,259 21,773 42.7 139.7

286,592 259,158 370,567 43.0 29.3 HUX Huatulco 974 890 859 (3.5) (11.8)

107,659 18,973 65,099 243.1 (39.5) MID Merida 13,588 16,012 19,847 24.0 46.1

157,264 136,932 192,759 40.8 22.6 MTT Minatitlan 507 401 1,279 219.0 152.3

5,987 4,481 9,541 112.9 59.4 OAX Oaxaca 8,804 8,935 14,671 64.2 66.6

109,149 82,862 141,204 70.4 29.4 TAP Tapachula 827 2,926 1,412 (51.7) 70.7

10,295 10,118 10,784 6.6 4.7 VER Veracruz 5,797 7,414 7,744 4.5 33.6

52,349 59,178 70,317 18.8 34.3 VSA Villahermosa 1,870 4,878 1,937 (60.3) 3.6

16,118 22,597 20,586 (8.9) 27.7 Traffic Total Mexico 2,219,687 2,195,980 2,892,837 31.7 30.3

25,783,861 20,333,163 28,971,916 42.5 12.4 CUN Cancun 1,591,276 1,661,066 2,181,363 31.3 37.1

19,374,608 15,604,679 22,398,564 43.5 15.6 CZM Cozumel 20,480 34,091 37,983 11.4 85.5

434,394 380,542 502,005 31.9 15.6 HUX Huatulco 53,801 45,731 65,709 43.7 22.1

683,540 464,065 717,181 54.5 4.9 MID Merida 213,501 166,816 255,260 53.0 19.6

2,040,922 1,411,373 2,138,112 51.5 4.8 MTT Minatitlan 10,943 6,859 9,839 43.4 (10.1)

111,302 72,901 83,769 14.9 (24.7) OAX Oaxaca 88,167 70,684 99,084 40.2 12.4

849,397 627,887 915,176 45.8 7.7 TAP Tapachula 28,595 36,319 38,491 6.0 34.6

280,164 299,374 364,998 21.9 30.3 VER Veracruz 116,003 86,243 106,885 23.9 (7.9)

1,087,757 781,349 972,794 24.5 (10.6) VSA Villahermosa 96,921 88,171 98,223 11.4 1.3

921,777 690,993 879,317 27.3 (4.6)

US Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)















September

% Chg

2022vs

2021 % Chg

2022vs

2019



Year to date

% Chg

2022vs

2021 % Chg

2022vs

2019 2019 2021 2022

2019 2021 2022 SJU Total 571,010 684,451 628,379 (8.2) 10.0

7,072,180 7,175,392 7,714,993 7.5 9.1 Domestic Traffic 513,775 638,187 574,079 (10.0) 11.7

6,315,138 6,811,926 7,041,345 3.4 11.5 International Traffic 57,235 46,264 54,300 17.4 (5.1)

757,042 363,466 673,648 85.3 (11.0)

Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan





















September

% Chg

2022vs

2021 % Chg

2022vs

2019



Year to date

% Chg

2022vs

2021 % Chg

2022vs

2019 2019 2021 2022

2019 2021 2022 Domestic Traffic 866,614 875,405 1,134,432 29.6 30.9

7,457,666 5,911,758 10,056,838 70.1 34.9 MDE Rionegro 626,731 626,296 838,452 33.9 33.8

5,409,532 4,093,875 7,450,389 82.0 37.7 EOH Medellin 93,303 97,384 112,778 15.8 20.9

801,648 692,976 928,022 33.9 15.8 MTR Monteria 86,707 100,011 126,729 26.7 46.2

734,571 732,750 1,156,661 57.9 57.5 APO Carepa 20,026 21,592 21,415 (0.8) 6.9

163,387 153,181 199,627 30.3 22.2 UIB Quibdo 32,479 27,482 33,848 23.2 4.2

279,172 211,016 272,244 29.0 (2.5) CZU Corozal 7,368 2,640 1,210 (54.2) (83.6)

69,356 27,960 49,895 78.5 (28.1) International Traffic 147,189 147,768 231,694 56.8 57.4

1,349,885 1,008,616 1,991,429 97.4 47.5 MDE Rionegro 147,189 147,768 231,694 56.8 57.4

1,349,885 1,008,616 1,991,429 97.4 47.5 EOH Medellin





















MTR Monteria





















APO Carepa





















UIB Quibdo





















CZU Corozal





















Traffic Total Colombia 1,013,803 1,023,173 1,366,126 33.5 34.8

8,807,551 6,920,374 12,048,267 74.1 36.8 MDE Rionegro 773,920 774,064 1,070,146 38.3 38.3

6,759,417 5,102,491 9,441,818 85.0 39.7 EOH Medellin 93303 97,384 112,778 15.8 20.9

801,648 692,976 928,022 33.9 15.8 MTR Monteria 86,707 100,011 126,729 26.7 46.2

734,571 732,750 1,156,661 57.9 57.5 APO Carepa 20,026 21,592 21,415 (0.8) 6.9

163,387 153,181 199,627 30.3 22.2 UIB Quibdo 32,479 27,482 33,848 23.2 4.2

279,172 211,016 272,244 29.0 (2.5) CZU Corozal 7,368 2,640 1,210 (54.2) (83.6)

69,356 27,960 49,895 78.5 (28.1)

About ASUR

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain and develop 16 airports in the Americas. This comprises nine airports in southeast Mexico, including Cancun Airport, the most important tourist destination in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America, and six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rio Negro), the second busiest in Colombia. ASUR is also a 60% JV partner in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport serving the capital of Puerto Rico, San Juan. San Juan's Airport is the island's primary gateway for international and mainland-US destinations and was the first, and currently the only major airport in the US to have successfully completed a public–private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed both on the Mexican Bolsa, where it trades under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) series B shares. For more information, visit www.asur.com.mx.

View original content:

SOURCE Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.