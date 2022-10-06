SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The M&A Class Action Firm Continues to Investigate the Merger - IRBT, CYBE, TRQ, HIL, RMED

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Juan Monteverde, founder and managing partner of the class action firm Monteverde & Associates PC (the "M&A Class Action Firm"), a national securities firm rated Top 50 in the 2018-2021 ISS Securities Class Action Services Report and headquartered at the Empire State Building in New York City, is investigating:

iRobot Corp. (IRBT), relating to its proposed acquisition by Amazon.com, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, IRBT shareholders are expected to receive $61.00 in cash per share they own.

CyberOptics Corp. (CYBE), relating to its proposed acquisition by Nordson Corp. Under the terms of the agreement, CYBE shareholders are expected to receive $54.00 in cash per share they own.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE: TRQ), relating to its proposed acquisition by Rio Tonto Group. Under the terms of the agreement, TRQ shareholders are expected to receive C$43.00 in cash per share they own.

Hill International, Inc. (HIL), relating to its proposed merger with Global Infrastructure Solutions Inc. Under the terms of the tender offer, HIL shareholders are expected to receive $2.85 in cash per share they own.

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: RMED), relating to its proposed merger with Catheter Precision, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, RMED shareholders are expected to own approximately 20% of the combined company.

About Monteverde & Associates PC

We are a national class action securities litigation law firm that has recovered millions of dollars and is committed to protecting shareholders from corporate wrongdoing. We were listed in the Top 50 in the 2018-2021 ISS Securities Class Action Services Report. Our lawyers have significant experience litigating Mergers & Acquisitions and Securities Class Actions. Mr. Monteverde is recognized by Super Lawyers in 2013 and 2017-2019 as a Rising Star and in 2022 as a Super Lawyer in Securities Litigation. He has also been selected by Martindale-Hubbell as a 2017-2021 Top Rated Lawyer. Our firm's recent successes include changing the law in a significant victory that lowered the standard of liability under Section 14(e) of the Exchange Act in the Ninth Circuit. Thereafter, our firm successfully preserved this victory by obtaining dismissal of a writ of certiorari as improvidently granted at the United States Supreme Court. Emulex Corp. v. Varjabedian, 139 S. Ct. 1407 (2019). Also, we have recovered or secured a dozen cash common funds for shareholders in mergers & acquisitions class action cases.

If you own common stock in any of the above listed companies and wish to obtain additional information and protect your investments free of charge, please visit our website or contact Juan E. Monteverde, Esq.

