Deflecto® New Standing Desk Accessories For Sit-Stand and Standing Desks Nominated for Award

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Deflecto, LLC, a leading manufacturer in the office products industry recently launched their new line of Standing Desk Accessories, which have been selected by Office Products International (OPI), as a finalist for Best Product – Core Business Product in its North American Office Products Awards (NAOPA) People's Choice Award program for 2022. The People's Choice Award is an award chosen from top scoring products from the North American Office Products Awards. These are exceptional products that have made an impact on an elite panel of judges and are voted on by industry colleagues. The winner will be announced during Industry Week '22 in Las Vegas November 6-11th. Vote for your favorite product at https://bit.ly/DEFVOTE22.

Deflecto's new Standing Desk Accessories offer convenient desktop organizational solutions, while providing easier access to everyday items. Whether you sit or stand, the desk setup moves with you.

Standing Desk Accessories can be used independently or as a complete desk accessory solution based on the user's needs. Each thoughtfully designed piece includes details to maximize space, hide unsightly charging cords, and give desktops a well-organized, professional appearance. Standing Desk Accessories are designed to be portable for hybrid and coworking spaces to help teams of all sizes do their best work.

"Innovation is at the core of our work here at Deflecto, which is why we never stop looking for better ways to inspire, organize, and protect what is important to our customers. Our rich history of innovation continues today with Standing Desk Accessories," says Ken Smith, Chief Operation Officer at Deflecto.

About Deflecto

Deflecto and its family of companies provide products that make life more efficient at home, at work, and on the road. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana with more than 60 years of innovation, Deflecto is the world's largest manufacturer of floor protection and bicycle reflectors and is a global leader in office, storage and craft solutions, transportation and personal safety, dryer venting and air distribution products. For more on Deflecto's portfolio of products, please visit www.deflecto.com .

