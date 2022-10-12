Hormel Foods Appoints Scott Aakre as Senior Vice President of Brand Fuel

Hormel Foods Establishing New Brand Fuel Center of Excellence to Support Iconic and Emerging Portfolio of Brands

Aakre Continues to Lead Global Innovation and Insights

AUSTIN, Minn., Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL), a Fortune 500 global branded food company, today announced the appointment of Scott Aakre as senior vice president of Brand Fuel, the company's newest center of excellence focused on consumer insights and innovation for its portfolio of more than 30 leading brands.

Aakre's appointment follows the company's recent announcement of an operating model evolution that includes a new Retail segment, powered by a Brand Fuel center of excellence. Brand Fuel will be the hub for innovation, consumer and shopper insights, brand diagnostics and supporting technology to enable connections with consumers where and how they shop and eat. This center will also house the Digital Experience Group, the e-commerce and digital content team that supports the company's brands and businesses in the virtual marketplace.

"Our iconic and industry-leading brands will continue to require a strategic focus and investment," said Jim Snee, chairman of the board, president and chief executive officer of Hormel Foods. "Scott is an incredibly talented leader who understands the importance of our brands and products and how they meet the needs of today's, and tomorrow's, consumers. Scott's experience gained over the past 30 years with Hormel Foods will be invaluable as we continue to support our portfolio of brands to ensure their relevance for decades to come."

Under Aakre's leadership, Hormel Foods has become well known for innovation in the food industry and has received numerous awards and accolades for its innovation efforts including industry, consumer and media awards for new product innovation.

Aakre joined Hormel Foods in 1990 and held a variety of management positions for the company before being named group product manager of Grocery Products in 2003 and director of marketing for Grocery Products later that year. In 2005, he was promoted to vice president of marketing for Grocery Products. He assumed his current position as vice president of corporate innovation and new product development in 2011.

Aakre earned a bachelor's degree and a master's degree in business administration from the University of Minnesota. He is involved in numerous industry groups and donates his time to several nonprofit organizations including the Salvation Army and the United Way.

ABOUT HORMEL FOODS — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™

Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minn., is a global branded food company with over $11 billion in annual revenue across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include Planters®, SKIPPY®, SPAM®, Hormel® Natural Choice®, Applegate®, Justin's®, WHOLLY®, Hormel® Black Label®, Columbus®, Jennie-O® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named on the "Global 2000 World's Best Employers" list by Forbes magazine for three years, is one of Fortune magazine's most admired companies, has appeared on the "100 Best Corporate Citizens" list by 3BL Media 13 times, and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. The company lives by its purpose statement — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ — to bring some of the world's most trusted and iconic brands to tables across the globe. For more information, visit www.hormelfoods.com and http://csr.hormelfoods.com/.

