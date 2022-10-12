Natori Partners with Firework to Bring Video Commerce Capabilities to Luxury Fashion Market

The global fashion brand joins a burgeoning group of liveshopping early adopters that are using Firework's best-in-class video commerce solution to enable livestream and short-form, shoppable video on the open web

SAN MATEO, Calif., Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading video commerce solution, Firework , today announced a new partnership with international fashion brand, Natori , to bring next-generation video commerce capabilities to the company's flagship web property, www.natori.com . Natori kicked off the new partnership with its first-ever livestream shopping event on October 6, 2022. The livestream was hosted by Natori President Ken Natori and featured Natori Founder and CEO Josie Natori.

With the announcement, Natori joins a cohort of forward-looking brands and retailers who are up-leveling their owned and operated web properties with cutting-edge video commerce technologies from Firework. In doing so, they're positioning themselves to capitalize on the U.S.'s explosive live commerce (a.k.a. livestream shopping) market, which is on track to grow from $20 billion this year to $57 billion in 2025 .

"We are so excited to launch this new feature, which will help expand our website from a best-in-class shopping experience, to a destination for content," said Natori President Ken Natori. "In addition to getting to know the owners, employees, and partners behind our products, customers will love the ability to shop directly from our livestream. With Firework, we'll be able to give our customers an entirely new, cutting-edge ecommerce experience, right on our own website."

The announcement comes at a time of significant momentum for Firework. The leading video commerce solution has seen its customer portfolio expand to over 1,000 direct-to-consumer brands, retailers, and media publishers worldwide — including Albertsons' Companies, Omnicom Media Group, The Fresh Market, and Walmart Connect. In addition to its livestream shopping capabilities, Firework also enables brands to implement short-form, shoppable videos across their owned digital properties, and track their video commerce initiatives' performance with comprehensive analytics capabilities. The Firework Creative Services division is also available to help brands master the language of video commerce — with stylistic guidance, on-camera training, video production, scripting, and much more.

"Livestream shopping and shoppable video are the most exciting things to happen in the ecommerce space in quite a long time," said Vincent Yang, co-founder and CEO at Firework. "With Firework, bold, forward-looking brands like Natori are able to reclaim ownership of the customer experience. Brands like Natori are discovering that they can enhance engagement where consumers are actually primed to transact — their own websites and digital domains. And as a result, they're not only increasing engagement, but also seeing double-digit increases in conversion rates, average order values, and other revenue-leading KPIs."

Natori, most known for alluring designer lingerie and sleepwear, has expanded to become a true East-meets-West lifestyle brand, now also featuring collections in clothing, shoes, home textiles, rugs, legwear, fine jewelry, accessories, men's loungewear, couture caftans, scrubs, dog apparel, children's clothing and more. In addition to luxury labels Josie Natori and Natori, the brand has also developed aspirational labels N Natori and Josie by Natori.

"While product is always important, customers want to connect beyond the fashion that they buy," said Natori Founder and CEO Josie Natori. "Livestreaming will improve our ability to story-tell , and will give customers a stronger affiliation with our brand. With Firework, we'll be able to spark richer, more meaningful connections with our customers and community."

After the livestream on October 6, Natori will use the Firework platform to continue to host segments of the event as shoppable videos on its flagship web property, www.natori.com.

About Firework

Firework is the world's leading video commerce solution built for brands and retailers. Leveraging shoppable video, livestreaming commerce and powerful monetization capabilities, Firework empowers the world's most dynamic and exciting retailers, consumer brands, and publishers to build engaging video experiences on their owned and operated digital properties and across channels at a global scale. Firework enables organizations to bring new levels of authenticity and connection to online video experiences, speaking to digital natives in the language they understand fully—and taking control of their own customer data. The company has raised over $235 million in capital to date. To learn more, please visit firework.com

About Natori

Natori is an independent designer fashion brand, whose collections are sold through esteemed luxury retailers around the world including Saks Fifth Avenue, Neiman Marcus, Bergdorf Goodman, Nordstrom, Bloomingdales, and through its flagship website at www.natori.com . Natori is proud to remain independent, and also to own its own manufacturing facility in the Philippines, Josie Natori's native home.

