Skyla Credit Union Unveiled as the New Name for Charlotte Metro Credit Union and Premier Federal Credit Union

The new Skyla name and tagline, "Believe in Better," represents the credit union's personalized banking experience that turns possibilities into reality

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Charlotte Metro Federal Credit Union (CMCU), a full-service, not-for-profit financial institution headquartered in Charlotte, today announced Skyla Credit Union as the new name for the institution. This rebrand is a result from Premier Federal Credit Union's (PFCU) 2021 merge into Charlotte Metro. The Skyla brand, with the tagline "Believe in Better," represents the personal, genuine way the friendly, neighborhood credit union puts your financial goals within reach.

Skyla Credit Union (PRNewswire)

"Following the merger of Charlotte Metro and Premier FCU, we knew we needed a brand that would embrace all of the communities we serve while symbolizing our mission to teach, guide, direct and educate our consumers so they may live a richer, more meaningful and expansive lifestyle," said Eric Gelly, President and CEO, Skyla Credit Union. "The new Skyla brand embodies our vision – building financial freedom for all – by providing the support and personalized banking experience to help you plan, implement, and actually achieve your goals. At Skyla, we are focused on meeting you wherever you are in your financial journey with the tools, guidance and resources that turn possibility into reality."

Skyla is the credit union's official name starting today. The new branding is now represented on the Skyla website (www.skylacu.com), online banking, mass media advertising and other member communications. Skyla will be transitioning signage for its 17 branch locations that were formerly known as Charlotte Metro and Premier FCU over the course of the next few weeks. Members will not need to take any action. Their existing account numbers, login credentials for online and mobile banking, credit cards, debit cards and checks will continue to work without any changes. Members will still encounter the same, great staff when visiting or contacting the credit union. For more details on the Skyla brand transition, visit: www.skylacu.com/new-name.

The new brand was created in partnership with the branding agency Tungsten based in Brevard, North Carolina.

About Skyla Credit Union

Skyla is your friendly, neighborhood credit union – here to make things possible! The full-service financial institution headquartered in Charlotte, N.C. was formed from the 2021 merger of Charlotte Metro Credit Union and Premier Federal Credit Union (PFCU). With local roots in the Carolinas, the credit union has a membership of more than 93,000 with over $1 billion in assets and 17 branch locations throughout the region. As a not-for-profit cooperative, Skyla is wholly owned by its members. Learn more at www.skylacu.com.

Media Contact:

Erin Jones

Avista Public Relations for Skyla

704-664-2170

ejones@avistapr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Charlotte Metro Credit Union