BURNHAM HOLDINGS, INC. REPORTS THIRD QUARTER AND NINE MONTH RESULTS

LANCASTER, Pa., Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Burnham Holdings, Inc. (OTC-Pink: BURCA), the parent company of multiple subsidiaries that are leading domestic manufacturers of boilers, and related HVAC products and accessories (including furnaces, radiators, and air conditioning systems) for residential, commercial and industrial applications, today reported its financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended October 2, 2022.

Burnham Holdings, Inc.'s financial performance for the first nine months of 2022 included the following:

  • Net sales increased by 12.0% and 16.9% for the third quarter and first nine months of 2022 versus 2021, respectively, as demand remained strong across both the residential and commercial businesses.
  • Gross profit was 18.1% and 11.9% for the third quarters of 2022 and 2021, respectively, primarily as the result of pricing actions to offset inflation. Year to date gross profit was 16.3% and 12.6% for 2022 and 2021, respectively.
  • Selling, general and administrative expenses were up year over year but remained flat as a percentage of sales at approximately 16% for the third quarter and first nine months of 2022 versus 2021.
  • Net income for the third quarter of 2022 was $0.8 million compared to net loss of $1.3 million in the third quarter of 2021. Through nine months of 2022, net loss was $1.1 million versus nine months 2021 net loss of $4.4 million. Material inflation and staffing challenges continue to impact profitability. Rising interest rates and higher debt levels resulted in higher interest expense versus the same period last year.

For the first nine months of 2022, sales of residential products increased by 15.0% while sales of commercial products increased by 22.6% compared to the first nine months of 2021.  We continue to see strong momentum from incoming orders as both the residential and commercial backlogs have increased by $13.1 million and $7.0 million versus the prior year, respectively.

While we are seeing signs of improvement, continuing with trends we've noted in our financial results for 2022, profitability continues to be pressured by significant challenges in hiring and retaining qualified employees as well as multiple supply chain issues.  Production capacity and efficiencies continue to be pressured by parts availability.  Appropriate pricing actions have been taken across all subsidiaries in response to continuing inflationary pressures.  We continue to remain diligent and ready to respond to continued instability and uncertainty in the greater macro-economic environment.

The Company's balance sheet continues to be strong, with adequate levels of working capital to support current and future business opportunities.  Long-term debt of $46.0 million was $9.8 million higher than last year, with the increase mostly attributable to inflationary pressures impacting working capital needs.  Excluding the impact of inflationary pressures, the increase versus December 31, 2021 is consistent with past years due to the seasonality and operating cycle of our business.

Burnham Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Income

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended





October 2,


September 26,


October 2,


September 26,





2022


2021


2022


2021

Net sales 


$           59,656


$           53,257


$         164,594


$         140,813

Cost of goods sold


48,844


46,904


137,828


123,097



Gross profit


10,812


6,353


26,766


17,716

Selling, general and administrative expenses


9,299


7,948


27,017


23,114



Operating income (loss)


1,513


(1,595)


(251)


(5,398)

Other expense:










Non-service related pension credit


106


132


319


394


Investment loss net of interest income


(129)


30


(347)


26


Interest expense


(512)


(311)


(1,117)


(742)



Other expense


(535)


(149)


(1,145)


(322)

Income (loss) before income taxes


978


(1,744)


(1,396)


(5,720)

Income tax expense (benefit)


225


(401)


(321)


(1,315)


Net income (loss)


$                753


$            (1,343)


$            (1,075)


$            (4,405)













Earnings (loss) per share (Note 1)











Basic


$               0.16


$              (0.29)


$              (0.23)


$              (0.96)



Diluted


$               0.16


$              (0.29)


$              (0.23)


$              (0.96)


Cash dividends per share


$               0.22


$               0.22


$               0.66


$               0.66












The accompanying notes are integral to the consolidated financial statements.

Burnham Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands)





(Unaudited)




(Unaudited)





October 2,


December 31,


September 26,

ASSETS


2022


2021


2021

Current Assets








Cash and cash equivalents


$             6,151


$             5,654


$             6,319


Trade accounts receivable, less allowances


24,569


24,920


22,749


Inventories


65,384


51,066


55,313


Prepaid expenses and other current assets


4,717


4,717


5,549



Total Current Assets


100,821


86,357


89,930

Property, plant and equipment, net


58,866


57,496


56,819

Operating lease assets


1,928


2,065


2,256

Other assets, net (Note 4)


23,828


21,551


12,173



Total Assets


$         185,443


$         167,469


$         161,178










LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Current Liabilities








Accounts payable & accrued expenses


$           29,374


$           33,429


$           26,024


Current portion of long-term liabilities


152


152


147


Current portion of operating lease liabilities


837


765


764



Total Current Liabilities


30,363


34,346


26,935

Long-term debt


46,034


21,843


36,268

Operating lease liabilities


1,091


1,300


1,492

Other postretirement liabilities (Notes 4 and 5)


6,015


6,062


5,209

Deferred income taxes (Note 4)


9,110


8,753


6,741

Stockholders' Equity








Preferred Stock


530


530


530


Class A Common Stock 


3,623


3,615


3,606


Class B Convertible Common Stock


1,321


1,329


1,338


Additional paid-in capital


16,564


16,317


16,286


Retained earnings


109,410


113,582


109,171


Accumulated other comprehensive loss (Note 4)


(20,690)


(22,260)


(28,448)


Treasury stock, at cost 


(17,928)


(17,948)


(17,950)



Total Stockholders' Equity


92,830


95,165


84,533



Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity


$         185,443


$         167,469


$         161,178










The accompanying notes are integral to the consolidated financial statements.

Burnham Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)




Nine Months Ended




October 2,


September 26,




2022


2021


Net loss


$            (1,075)


$            (4,405)


Depreciation and amortization


3,546


3,303


Pension and postretirement liabilities expense


(28)


130


Contributions to pension trust (Note 5)


-


(500)


Other net adjustments


305


72


Changes in operating assets and liabilities


(18,510)


(5,038)

Net cash used by operating activities


(15,762)


(6,438)


Purchase of property, plant and equipment


(5,114)


(7,877)


Proceeds from borrowings


24,203


17,747


Proceeds from stock option exercise and treasury activity, net


267


185


Dividends paid


(3,097)


(3,057)

Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash


$                497


$                560







Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period


$             5,654


$             5,759

Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash


497


560

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period


$             6,151


$             6,319







The accompanying notes are integral to the consolidated financial statements.

Burnham Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Stockholders' Equity

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)


























Class B






Accumulated










Class A


Convertible


Additional




Other


Treasury






Preferred


Common


Common


Paid-in


Retained


Comprehensive


Stock,


Stockholders'




Stock


Stock


Stock


Capital


Earnings


Loss


at Cost


Equity

Balance at December 31, 2021


$       530


$      3,615


$      1,329


$   16,317


$  113,582


$           (22,260)


$  (17,948)


$        95,165



















Exercise of stock options


-


-


-


37


-


-


3


40

Cash dividends declared:


















Common stock - ($0.22 per share)


-


-


-


-


(1,011)


-


-


(1,011)

Net loss for the period


-


-


-


-


(755)


-


-


(755)

Other comprehensive income,

















     net of tax ($211)


-


-


-


-


-


751


-


751



















Balance at April 3, 2022


$       530


$      3,615


$      1,329


$   16,354


$  111,816


$           (21,509)


$  (17,945)


$        94,190



















Exercise of stock options


-


-


-


210


-


-


17


227

Conversion of common stock


-


8


(8)


-


-


-


-


-

Cash dividends declared:


















Preferred stock - 6%


-


-


-


-


(9)


-


-


(9)


Common stock - ($0.22 per share)


-


-


-


-


(1,066)


-


-


(1,066)

Net loss for the period


-


-


-


-


(1,073)


-


-


(1,073)

Other comprehensive income,

















     net of tax ($65)


-


-


-


-


-


218


-


218



















Balance at July 3, 2022


$       530


$      3,623


$      1,321


$   16,564


$  109,668


$           (21,291)


$  (17,928)


$        92,487



















Exercise of stock options


-


-


-


-


-


-


-


-

Conversion of common stock


-


-


-


-


-


-


-


-

Cash dividends declared:


















Common stock - ($0.22 per share)


-


-


-


-


(1,011)


-


-


(1,011)

Net income for the period


-


-


-


-


753


-


-


753

Other comprehensive income,

















     net of tax ($65)


-


-


-


-


-


601


-


601



















Balance at October 2, 2022


$       530


$      3,623


$      1,321


$   16,564


$  109,410


$           (20,690)


$  (17,928)


$        92,830












































Class B






Accumulated










Class A


Convertible


Additional




Other


Treasury






Preferred


Common


Common


Paid-in


Retained


Comprehensive


Stock,


Stockholders'




Stock


Stock


Stock


Capital


Earnings


Loss


at Cost


Equity

Balance at December 31, 2020


$       530


$      3,560


$      1,384


$   16,115


$  116,633


$           (29,043)


$  (17,964)


$        91,215



















Exercise of stock options


-


-


-


-


-


-


-


-

Conversion of common stock


-


5


(5)


-


-


-


-


-

Cash dividends declared:


















Common stock - ($0.22 per share)


-


-


-


-


(1,004)


-


-


(1,004)

Net loss for the period


-


-


-


-


(581)


-


-


(581)

Other comprehensive income,

















     net of tax ($166)


-


-


-


-


-


556


-


556



















Balance at March 28, 2021


$       530


$      3,565


$      1,379


$   16,115


$  115,048


$           (28,487)


$  (17,964)


$        90,186



















Exercise of stock options


-


-


-


171


-


-


15


186

Conversion of common stock


-


41


(41)


-


-


-


-


-

Cash dividends declared:


















Preferred stock - 6%


-


-


-


-


(9)


-


-


(9)


Common stock - ($0.22 per share)


-


-


-


-


(1,038)


-


-


(1,038)

Net loss for the period


-


-


-


-


(2,481)


-


-


(2,481)

Other comprehensive income,

















     net of tax ($7)


-


-


-


-


-


(23)


-


(23)



















Balance at June 27, 2021


$       530


$      3,606


$      1,338


$   16,286


$  111,520


$           (28,510)


$  (17,949)


$        86,821



















Exercise of stock options


-


-


-


-


-


-


(1)


(1)

Conversion of common stock


-


-


-


-


-


-


-


-

Cash dividends declared:


















Common stock - ($0.22 per share)


-


-


-


-


(1,006)


-


-


(1,006)

Net loss for the period


-


-


-


-


(1,343)


-


-


(1,343)

Other comprehensive income,

















     net of tax ($19)


-


-


-


-


-


62


-


62



















Balance at September 26, 2021


$       530


$      3,606


$      1,338


$   16,286


$  109,171


$           (28,448)


$  (17,950)


$        84,533



















The accompanying notes are integral to the consolidated financial statements.

Notes To Financial Statements:

(1)

Basic earnings per share are based upon weighted average shares outstanding for the period.  Diluted earnings per share


assume the conversion of outstanding rights into common stock.

(2)

Common stock outstanding at October 2, 2022 includes 3,285,477 of Class A shares and 1,320,904 of Class B shares.

(3)

Mark-to-Market adjustments are a result of changes (non-cash) in the fair value of interest rate agreements. These


agreements are used to exchange the interest rate stream on variable rate debt for payments indexed to a fixed interest


rate.  These non-operational, non-cash charges reverse themselves over the term of the agreements.

(4)

Accounting rules require that the funded status of pension and other postretirement benefits be recognized as a non-cash


asset or liability, as the case may be, on the balance sheet.  As of December 31, 2021, plan assets exceeded projected


benefit obligations (asset) while as of December 31, 2020, projected benefit obligations exceeded plan assets (liability).


The resulting non-cash presentation on the balance sheet is reflected in "Other assets, net" or "Other postretirement


liabilities", "Deferred income taxes", and "Accumulated other comprehensive loss", a non-cash subsection of


"Stockholders' Equity" (See Note 10 of the 2021 Annual Report for more details).

(5)

For the first nine months of 2021, the Company made voluntary pre-tax contributions of $0.5 million to its defined benefit


pension plan.  This payment increased the trust assets available for benefit payments (reducing "Other postretirement


liabilities") and did not impact the Statement of Income.  No contribution was needed in the first nine months of 2022 due


to the funded status of the plan.

(6)

Unaudited results, forward looking statements, and certain significant estimates and risks.  This note has been 


expanded to include items discussed in detail within the 2021 Annual Report.




Unaudited Results and Forward Looking Statements. The accompanying unaudited financial statements
contain all adjustments that are necessary for a fair presentation of results for such periods and are consistent with policies
and  procedures employed in the audited year-end financial statements.  These consolidated financial statements should be
read in conjunction with the Annual Report for the period ended December 31, 2021.  Statements other than historical
facts included or referenced in this Report are forward-looking statements subject to certain risks, trends, and
uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected.  We undertake no duty to update
or revise these forward-looking statements.




Certain Significant Estimates and Risks.  Certain estimates are determined using historical information along with
assumptions about future events.  Changes in assumptions for items such as warranties, pensions, medical cost trends,
employment demographics and legal actions, as well as changes in actual experience, could cause these estimates to
change.  Specific risks, such as those included below, are discussed in the Company's Quarterly and Annual Reports
in order to provide regular knowledge of relevant matters.  Estimates and related reserves are more fully explained in the
2021 Annual Report.




Retirement Plans:  The Company maintains a non-contributory defined benefit pension plan, covering both union and 
non-union employees, that has been closed to new hires for a number of years.  Benefit accrual ceased in 2009, or earlier
depending on the employee group, with the exception of a limited, closed group of union production employees.  While not
100% frozen, these actions were taken to protect benefits for retirees and eligible employees, and have materially reduced
the growth of the pension liability.  Lancaster Metal Manufacturing, a Company subsidiary, also contributes to a separate
union-sponsored multiemployer defined benefit pension plan that covers its collective bargaining employees. Variables
such as future market conditions, investment returns, and employee experience could affect results.




Medical Health Coverage: The Company and its subsidiaries are self-insured for most of the medical health insurance provided for
its employees, limiting maximum exposure per occurrence by purchasing third-party stop-loss coverage.  




Retiree Health Benefits:  The Company pays a fixed annual amount that assists a specific group of retirees in purchasing medical
and/or prescription drug coverage from providers. Additionally, certain employees electing early retirement receive a fixed dollar amount
based on years of employee service to assist them in covering medical costs. These obligations are accounted for within the
financial statements.




Insurance: The Company and its subsidiaries maintain insurance to cover product liability, general liability, workers' compensation,
and property damage. Well-known and reputable insurance carriers provide current coverage. All policies and corresponding
deductible levels are reviewed on an annual basis. Third-party administrators, approved by the Company and the insurance carriers,
handle claims and attempt to resolve them to the benefit of both the Company and its insurance carriers. The Company reviews
claims periodically in conjunction with administrators and adjusts recorded reserves as required. 




Warranty Litigation, Class Action:  In 2010, two of the Company's subsidiaries were served with a class action lawsuit related
generally to boiler products manufactured and sold by a predecessor to one of the Company's subsidiaries more than 10 years ago.
This matter has now been discontinued as a class action and the litigation has been resolved. 




General Litigation, including Asbestos: In the normal course of business, certain subsidiaries of the Company have been named,
and may in the future be named, as defendants in various legal actions including claims related to property damage and/or personal
injury allegedly arising from products of the Company's subsidiaries or their predecessors. A number of these claims allege personal
injury arising from exposure to asbestos-containing material allegedly contained in certain boilers manufactured many years ago, or
through the installation or removal of heating systems. The Company's subsidiaries, directly and/or through insurance providers, are
vigorously defending all open asbestos cases, many of which involve multiple claimants and many defendants, which may not be
resolved for several years. Asbestos litigation is a national issue with thousands of companies defending claims.  While the large
majority of claims have historically been resolved prior to the completion of trial, from time to time some claims may be expected to
proceed to a potentially substantial verdict against subsidiaries of the Company.  Any such verdict would be subject to a potential
reduction or reversal of verdict on appeal, any set-off rights, and/or a reduction of liability following allocation of liability among
various defendants.  For example, on July 23, 2013 and December 12, 2014, New York City State Court juries found numerous
defendant companies, including a subsidiary of the Company, responsible for asbestos-related damages in cases involving multiple
plaintiffs. The subsidiary, whose share of the verdicts amounted to $42 million and $6 million, respectively, before offsets, filed post-
trial motions and appeals seeking to reduce and/or overturn the verdicts, and granting of new trials.  On February 9, 2015, the trial
court significantly reduced the 2013 verdicts, reducing the subsidiary's liability from $42 million to less than $7 million.  Additionally,
on May 15, 2015, the trial court reduced the subsidiary's liability in the 2014 verdict to less than $2 million.  On October 30, 2015, the
subsidiary settled these verdicts for significantly less than the trial courts' reduced verdicts, with all such settled amounts being
covered by applicable insurance.  The Company believes, based upon its understanding of its available insurance policies and
discussions with legal counsel, that all pending legal actions and claims, including asbestos, should ultimately be resolved (whether
through settlements or verdicts) within existing insurance limits and reserves, or for amounts not material to the Company's financial
position or results of operations. However, the resolution of litigation generally entails significant uncertainties, and no assurance can
be given as to the ultimate outcome of litigation or its impact on the Company and its subsidiaries. Furthermore, the Company cannot
predict the extent to which new claims will be filed in the future, although the Company currently believes that the great
preponderance of future asbestos claims will be covered by existing insurance. There can be no assurance that insurers will be
financially able to satisfy all pending and future claims in accordance with the applicable insurance policies, or that any disputes
regarding policy provisions will be resolved in favor of the Company.




Litigation Expense, Settlements, and Defense: The 2022 first nine months charges for all uninsured litigation of every kind, were
$160,000.  Expenses for legal counsel, consultants, etc., in defending these various actions and claims for the first nine months were
approximately $50,000.  Prior year's settlements and expenses, including amounts for self-insured asbestos cases, are disclosed in
the 2021 Annual Report.




Permitting Activities (excluding environmental): The Company's subsidiaries are engaged in various matters with respect to
obtaining, amending or renewing permits required under various laws and associated regulations in order to operate each of its
manufacturing facilities. Based on the information presently available, management believes it has all necessary permits and expects
that all permit applications currently pending will be routinely handled and approved.




Environmental Matters: The operations of the Company's subsidiaries are subject to a variety of Federal, State, and local
environmental laws. Among other things, these laws require the Company's subsidiaries to obtain and comply with the terms
of a number of Federal, State and local environmental regulations and permits, including permits governing air emissions, wastewater
discharges, and waste disposal. The Company's subsidiaries periodically need to apply for new permits or to renew or amend
existing permits in connection with ongoing or modified operations. In addition, the Company generally tracks and tries to anticipate
any changes in environmental laws that might relate to its ongoing operations. The Company believes its subsidiaries are in material
compliance with all environmental laws and permits.
As with all manufacturing operations in the United States, the Company's subsidiaries can potentially be responsible for response
actions at disposal areas containing waste materials from their operations. In the past five years, the Company has not received any
notice that it or its subsidiaries might be responsible for remedial clean-up actions under government supervision. However, one issue
covered by insurance policies remains open as of this date and is fully disclosed in the 2021 Annual Report. While it is not possible
to be certain whether or how any new or old matters will proceed, the Company does not presently have reason to anticipate
incurring material costs in connection with any matters.

