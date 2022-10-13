Hikvision released the evolutionary eDVR Series with eSSD technology

HANGZHOU, China, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hikvision recently added the eDVR Series into its expanding portfolio of security solutions for SMBs. Powered by embedded solid state drive (eSSD) technology, Hikvision's eDVRs are compact, durable, easy-to-use, and energy-efficient. All this means they are ideal for small-to-medium-sized businesses and residential applications.

"The eDVR Series is smarter, faster, more durable and more energy efficient than anything that's gone before, not only helping to minimize negative environmental impacts, but also delivering major energy and cost savings for our customers" says Wenson Zhou, Product Director at Hikvision.

New possibilities for efficiency and sustainability

1) Eco-friendliness and 45% energy saving

The ultra-low power consumption of chip-level eSSDs makes Hikvision eDVRs more sustainable. Since these devices don't have spindle motor engines built in, their energy consumption is 45% lower than that of the conventional DVRs, not only helping users to make long-term savings on their electricity bills, but also enabling them to reduce carbon emissions.

In addition, the use of eSSDs makes the products more durable than conventional DVRs that use HDD drives. This is because there are fewer moving parts, such as actuator arms. With longer product life cycles, the eDVR Series contributes to eco-efficiency and sustainability.

2) Endurable storage with a 25% improvement in efficiency

Being powered by "eSSD" technology, with solid-state storage components down to chip level, the Hikvision eDVRs have exceptional storage efficiency and system stability. The storage efficiency of eDVR Series is further enhanced by "scene adaptive bitrate control technology", which automatically optimizes encoding for video footage, and improves the coding efficiency by 25%. Specifically, complex scenes with human or vehicle movements are allocated higher bitrates to ensure great video quality. At the same time, low-complexity scenes with little or no movement are assigned a lower bitrate to optimize storage efficiency.

3) Compact design for ease of use and simplicity of installation

As the eDVRs are embedded with SSDs and have a "screwless" design, tool-free installation is made possible. Besides, without the traditional horizontal mounting requirements of conventional HDDs, the devices are also easier to assemble and set up. Thanks to this ease and flexibility of installation, both end-customers and installers can save time and reduce their maintenance and operating costs.

Compared to conventional SSD DVRs, Hikvision's eDVRs are highly compact, helping to save on space. They can fit anywhere - be it behind a monitor, under a table, on a bookshelf, or hidden inside a custom stand.

4) Smart motion detection

Embedded with Motion Detection 2.0 technology, the eDVR Series can distinguish human beings and vehicles from other objects in any given environment, enabling property owners to respond much more quickly and effectively to potential security breaches. The technology also enable property owners to search video footage based on the appearances of people or vehicles during a specific period of time, saving time and reducing their workloads and costs.

Effective for residential and SMB applications

The innovative features of the Hikvision eDVR Series make these solutions equally effective for residential, SMB, and commercial applications. In all cases, end-customers benefit from an easy and flexible installation process, low energy consumption, minimal maintenance requirements, and high performance video capture, storage, and processing.

The compact format of Hikvision eDVRs also increases the solution's versatility. For example, eDVRs can easily fit into residential homes. The devices' storage drives also operate with virtually no noise or vibrations, and generate very little heat, which makes them ideal for residential applications. These advantages, along with the eDVRs' affordability, functionality, and sustainability, also make the product range an ideal choice for SMBs such as convenience stores, grocery shops, restaurants, workshops, bars, and more.

