Bexson Biomedical and Stevanato Group Awarded PDA Drug Delivery Innovation Award

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bexson Biomedical, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company focused on disrupting the $189 billion small molecule injectable market and enabling home health solutions, today announced Bexson and Stevanato Group (NYSE: STVN), a leading global provider of drug containment and delivery solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and life sciences industries, have been jointly awarded the Parenteral Drug Association's (PDA) 2022 Drug Delivery Innovation Partnership Award.

At PDA's annual conference in Palm Springs, CA on October 18th, PDA's leadership presented the award to Bexson Biomedical's Sr. VP of Drug Delivery, Sheldon Moberg, and to Stevanato Group's DDS Business Development Director, Paolo Golfetto. This award recognizes the collaboration between Bexson Biomedical and Stevanato Group to optimize Stevanato Group's innovative wearable device On Body Delivery System (OBDS) with Bexson's formulation technology. OBDS is a wearable infusion device that allows controlled drug dosing and delivery over extended durations, and which is positioned to enable patient therapy in the home setting.

"I am pleased PDA has recognized the collaborative approach that Bexson Biomedical and Stevanato Group have taken to develop this innovative device for non-opioid pain management," said Bexson's Sheldon Moberg. "In addition, merging Bexson's SEVALENT™ formulation technology with Stevanato Group's vertically integrated development capabilities has been a very rewarding program, and has great potential beyond the initial therapy."

"It is an honor for Stevanato Group to receive this award, which recognizes the long collaboration with Bexson," adds Stevanato Group's, Paolo Golfetto. "Our work will continue to extend Stevanato Group's OBDS wearable device to additional therapeutic areas with Bexson's formulation platform. The common goal remains to offer patients more flexible and comfortable treatment modalities, reducing the impact on quality of life, along with overall treatment costs for pharmaceutical companies."

Bexson Biomedical, Inc.



Bexson Biomedical, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on disrupting the small molecule injectable market and enabling home health solutions through new formulations designed for subcutaneous delivery. Bexson's proprietary platform, SEVALENT™, can be applied to small molecules across a broad range of drug classes, enabling IV therapies to be delivered subcutaneously.

Bexson's lead therapy, BB106, is a low-dose ketamine treatment for post-operative pain management, a $36B global market and leading driver of opioid addiction. Additionally, management believes its BB106 formulation technology can be utilized to address various mental health indications.

Stevanato Group

Founded in 1949, Stevanato Group is a leading global provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. The Group delivers an integrated, end-to-end portfolio of products, processes and services that address customer needs across the entire drug life cycle at each of the development, clinical and commercial stages. Stevanato Group's core capabilities in scientific research and development, its commitment to technical innovation and its engineering excellence are central to its ability to offer value added solutions to clients. To learn more, visit stevanatogroup.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Bexson Biomedical