CAPS LAUNCHES AD CAMPAIGN: EVERY STATE IS A BORDER STATE UNTIL AMERICA ENDS SANCTUARY CRISIS

VENTURA, Calif., Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The nonprofit group Californians for Population Stabilization (CAPS), is releasing an ad calling on Americans to tell their members of Congress to stop the sanctuary crisis.

EVERY STATE IS A BORDER STATE UNTIL AMERICA ENDS SANCTUARY CRISIS

Sanctuary cities have incentivized and contributed to the surge in illegal immigration in America. Polls indicate a majority of Americans want stronger borders. The ad also calls on Americans to demand their members of Congress enforce our immigration laws.

The ad makes it clear that it's time for action: "Americans agree: secure the border, enforce our immigration laws. Tell your representatives: every state is a border state. Stop the sanctuary crisis."

The ad is thirty seconds in length, and will be bolstered by a comprehensive paid advertising campaign in four sanctuary districts; New York City, Newark, Chicago, and Washington, D.C. There will also be a radio ad placement in Chicago, along with digital ad placements in all targeted markets on Youtube, Facebook, and Instagram.

As chronicled by CAPS on our blog, in 2022 the border crisis has spiraled out of control. This is due to a combination of factors, including the inducement provided by sanctuary cities and President Biden's lax immigration policies.

A recent report from the Center for Immigration Studies (CIS) indicates that in FY 2022, there have been nearly 2 million apprehensions at the southern border. CIS also estimates there's been 1.35 million releases, and approximately half a million "got-aways." This follows a string of six straight months (March through August) with at least 200K encounters at our southern border.

A CAPS spokesperson said the following:

"Elected officials in these sanctuary cities complain about illegal aliens being bused in and dumped off on their doorstep. But they have nobody to blame but themselves. Sanctuary districts invite illegal immigration.

It's easy to be a sanctuary city when the problem is a thousand miles away. What we've seen in the past few months is that every state in America is now a border state.

Sanctuary cities incentivized and helped create the current border crisis. Now that they've gotten a taste of the border crisis in their own backyard and can see how serious it is, it's time for them to enforce our immigration laws. Americans must also act and call on their representatives to secure the border and end the immigration crisis."

THE AD CAN BE VIEWED HERE.

