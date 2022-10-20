Q3 Interim Report 2022 - Boliden

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --
Q3 2022
- Revenues totaled SEK 19,480 m (15,906)
- The operating profit totaled SEK 3,550 m (2,305)
- The operating profit excluding revaluation of process inventory totaled SEK 3,484 m (2,419)
- Free cash flow totaled SEK 97 m (962)
- Earnings per share totaled SEK 9.90 (6.57)
Strong result despite high inflation
- Lower metal prices compared with the previous quarter
- Stable production in Mines but lower grades
- Lower zinc production, but positive contribution from sale of electricity in Smelters
- Continued high inflation
- The decrease in free cash flow was mainly due to higher investments and increased inventory
