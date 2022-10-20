Statement from ASTHO on COVID-19 Vaccine Recommendations

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association of State and Territorial Health Officials (ASTHO) Chief Medical Officer Marcus Plescia, MD, MPH, issued the following statement today following two separate votes this week by CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP).

"Earlier today, ACIP unanimously approved the 2023 immunization schedules for children, adolescents, and adults, which will now include COVID-19 vaccines. The schedules assist healthcare providers with specifics on how and when to administer vaccines. ACIP meets every year to review and make changes to the childhood and adult immunization schedule.

"The recommendations of ACIP are used to inform state and territorial policy decisions about vaccines. Ultimately, it is up to state and local jurisdictions to decide which vaccines, including COVID-19, will be part of their school vaccination requirements.

"ACIP also voted to include the COVID-19 vaccine to the Vaccine for Children program. Including this vaccine in the program will help make the vaccine available at no cost to low-income families when the COVID-19 vaccines transition to a commercial market, helping families have the choice to vaccinate their children."

