WESTWOOD FINANCIAL COMPLETES AN INITIAL OFFERING ON CROWDSTREET'S REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT PLATFORM

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Westwood Financial, a leading retail real estate investment firm, announced today the success of its first investment offering with CrowdStreet, the nation's largest online private equity real estate investing platform. "Our initial offering with CrowdStreet was very successful. We exceeded our goal and raised over $7 million dollars" said Mark Bratt, Chief Executive Officer.

Village at Peachtree Corners, a 100% leased 88,850 square foot grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping center in Atlanta featuring national anchor tenants Lidl and PopShelf, was listed on CrowdStreet's Marketplace on August 25th. Investors began submitting offers after a live webinar and Q&A session on September 8th with Westwood executives. "After only two weeks on the platform, we raised over $4.5 million of our $6.1 million dollar goal," said Brett Johnston, Vice President of Operations. "Our offering was met with great enthusiasm, as evidenced by exceeding our goal by over $1 million dollars. Westwood added 128 accredited investors to its platform with an average investment of $55,000."

About Westwood Financial

Westwood Financial owns, manages, and operates over 124 high-quality shopping centers located in top U.S. metropolitan markets, including Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Denver, Jacksonville, Los Angeles, Orlando, Phoenix, and Raleigh. The centers are primarily anchored by top-tier grocers and leading service and experiential-based operators. Established in 1970, Westwood Financial is headquartered in Los Angeles, with regional offices in Atlanta, Dallas, and Phoenix. More information is available at www.westfin.com.

