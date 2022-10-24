AV-Comparatives Publishes Latest Enterprise and Consumer IT Security Test for Antivirus Software

Leading antivirus testing lab publishes the test results of the long-term Enterprise and Consumer Main Test Series for August and September 2022

INNSBRUCK, Austria, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

AV-Comparatives Test Results – Enterprise and Consumer Antivirus Security (PRNewswire)

Enterprise Products put to test

Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud with Advanced Security Pack; Avast Ultimate Business Security; Bitdefender GravityZone Elite; Cisco Secure Endpoint Essentials; CrowdStrike Falcon Pro; Cybereason Enterprise; Elastic Security; ESET PROTECT Entry with ESET PROTECT Cloud; G Data Endpoint Protection Business; K7 On-Premises Enterprise Security Advanced; Kaspersky Endpoint Security for Business Select with KSC; Malwarebytes EDR; Microsoft Defender Antivirus with Microsoft Endpoint Manager; Sophos Intercept X Advanced; Trellix FireEye Endpoint Security; VIPRE Endpoint Protection Cloud; WatchGuard Endpoint Protection Plus on Aether.

"Ransomware and phishing are currently the biggest cyber security threats to enterprises. This makes choosing the right endpoint protection software even more important."

— Peter Stelzhammer, co-founder AV-Comparatives

The test results can be found here: https://www.av-comparatives.org/tests/business-security-test-august-september-2022-factsheet/

Blogpost: https://www.av-comparatives.org/business-test-factsheet-august-september-2022/#more-38636

Consumer Products put to test

Avast Free Antivirus, AVG Free Antivirus, Avira Prime, Bitdefender Internet Security, ESET Internet Security, G Data Total Security, K7 Total Security, Kaspersky Internet Security, Malwarebytes Premium, McAfee Total Protection, Microsoft Defender Antivirus, NortonLifeLock Norton 360 Deluxe, Panda Free Antivirus, TotalAV Antivirus Pro, Total Defense Essential Antivirus, Trend Micro Internet Security and VIPRE Advanced Security.

"The products tested offer a very high level of protection overall. However, it happens that the results are based on the cost of a high rate of false alarms."

— Andreas Clementi, founder AV-Comparatives

The test results can be found here: https://www.av-comparatives.org/tests/malware-protection-test-september-2022/

Blogpost: https://www.av-comparatives.org/consumer-malware-protection-test-september-2022/

Contact: Peter Stelzhammer, e-mail: media@av-comparatives.org, phone: +43 720115542

