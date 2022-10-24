Beacon Education Expands Partnership with Illinois Institute of Technology

Chinese-Language Online MBA Next to Launch

BEIJING, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Beacon Education, China's largest provider of online degrees, is proud to announce the expansion of its partnership with Illinois Institute of Technology through the introduction of a Chinese-language online MBA. This innovative degree from the Stuart School of Business expands the university's portfolio of offerings in China to meet the country's rapidly growing demand for degree-based upskilling and development.

Beacon's comprehensive services suite and technology stack will continue to provide fully localized capabilities for Illinois Tech including marketing, recruitment, translation, learning environment, retention, and student support so Illinois Tech can focus on delivering the high-quality content and instruction for which it is known.

"Illinois Tech is proud to expand our partnership with Beacon Education given the exciting growth and opportunity we both see in this space," notes Kenneth T. Christensen, Interim Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs. Liad Wagman, Interim Dean of the Stuart School of Business adds, "Beacon enables us to deliver programs to new cohorts of learners committed to growing their skills, which aligns with our goal to provide access to our world-class programs in the modalities that work for them."

"We are extremely proud of all the success we have had with Illinois Tech, one of Beacon's first partners," says Michael Wang, CEO of Beacon Education. "As Illinois Tech and Stuart specifically continue to build trust with the market by delivering outstanding degree programs, there will be many more opportunities for expansion. This Chinese-language MBA is an exciting next step in our partnership."

ABOUT ILLINOIS INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY

Founded in 1890 in the global metropolis of Chicago, Illinois Tech was born to liberate the collective power of difference to advance technology and progress for all. The only tech-focused university in the city, Illinois Tech is a thriving community of more than 7,000 students from around the world. Visit iit.edu.

ABOUT BEACON EDUCATION

Beacon is China's largest provider of online master's degrees, partnering with the world's leading universities to deliver a broad range of programs and resources. Our 35+ programs across 19+ university partners are transforming digital education in China. Beacon is proud to empower Chinese learners to achieve their goals. https://www.beaconedu.com/

