ReviR Therapeutics Expands Research Team by Appointing Dr. Sridhar Narayan as Head of Medicinal Chemistry

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ReviR Therapeutics, a biotechnology company focused on developing RNA-targeting small molecule drugs, recently announced the appointment of Dr. Sridhar Narayan as Vice President responsible for the global Medicinal Chemistry team.

"I am delighted to welcome Dr. Narayan to the team. He is a seasoned 'drug-hunter' who brings deep operational expertise in the discovery and development of small molecules that target RNA and modulate their function. His experience over twenty years directing interdisciplinary teams of drug discovery scientists, at multiple global companies, will be invaluable to strengthen our drug discovery team." said Dr. Paul August, Chief Scientific Officer of ReviR Therapeutics. "Dr. Narayan's background will facilitate our efforts to leverage our artificial intelligence and machine learning VoyageR platform to progress our RNA focused pipeline and advance collaborations with biotech and pharma partners."

Dr. Narayan has advanced drug discovery efforts in both large pharma and smaller biotech environments. He has a successful track record of managing teams across the drug discovery continuum. Dr. Narayan formerly served as a Vice president at Satellos Bioscience where he led the discovery and development efforts to advance a targeted, small molecule therapy to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy and muscular atrophy related syndromes. Prior to this position, Dr. Narayan had led the development of a broad-spectrum antibiotic at Appili Therapeutics that targeted bacterial RNA. Previously, Dr. Narayan held scientific leadership roles at Navitor, AstraZeneca and Eisai, where he was responsible to advancing multiple programs into clinical development. His expertise spans multiple therapeutic areas including rare diseases, oncology, immunology/inflammation, CNS, and infectious diseases. Dr. Narayan received his PhD from the University of Michigan and performed post-doctoral research at the Scripps Research Institute with Prof. K. Barry Sharpless who recently won his second Nobel Prize in Chemistry. Dr. Narayan also holds an MBA from the Yale School of Management.

"ReviR has developed cutting edge AI and machine learning approaches to identify small molecule therapeutics that target RNA", said Dr. Narayan. "This is a powerful combination, and I am looking forward to leveraging my background and experience to bring novel therapeutics forward to patients that treat cancer and rare genetic diseases."

ReviR Therapeutics is a research and development company aiming to treat human diseases by harnessing advanced AI technologies and RNA biology. Founded in 2021, ReviR is developing an AI-based platform - VoyageR to explore beyond the protein-based target space to reach a large number of known disease targets previously considered "undruggable".

