The Association for the Public Defender of Maryland and Maryland State Bar Association Co-Host Gala Celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the Office of the Public Defender

Legal community gathers to commemorate the OPD and support public defense in Maryland.

BALTIMORE, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Maryland State Bar Association (MSBA) and the Association for the Public Defender of Maryland (APDM) are pleased to announce they are hosting an evening of celebration honoring fifty years of the Maryland Office of Public Defender 's commitment to equality, dignity, and justice for all. The Office of Public Defender 50th Anniversary Gala will take place Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at 6 PM, at Turf Valley Resort in Ellicott City, MD. The Gala will highlight the work of the dedicated attorneys and staff of the Maryland Office of the Public Defender who advocate for indigent clients, seek justice, protect civil rights, and preserve liberties.

Guests will have an opportunity to connect and mingle with colleagues in the legal profession from a variety of practice sectors and jurisdictions throughout the evening. The Gala offers a cocktail hour, dinner and presentations from notable speakers and celebrated members of the legal community, emceed by The Daily Record's Tom Baden.

Speakers, Honored Guests and VIPs include:

Rep. Jamie Raskin

Hon. Chief Judge Matthew J. Fader

Hon. Chief Judge Mary Ellen Barbera (Ret.)

Hon. Gary E. Bair (Ret.)

Natasha Dartigue , Public Defender of Maryland

Paul H. DeWolfe , Former Public Defender

Lisa Monet Wayne , Executive Director, National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers

Ronald Weich , Dean, University of Baltimore School of Law

Renée Hutchins, Dean, University of Maryland Francis King Carey School of Law

Roger Fairfax , Dean, American University Washington College of Law

Harry S. Johnson , President, Association for the Public Defender of Maryland Board

Kristin Henning , The Blume Professor of Law & Director of the Juvenile Justice Clinic, Georgetown Law

Kirsten Gettys Downs , Executive Director, Homeless Persons Representation Project

Sharon E. Goldsmith , Executive Director, Pro Bono Resource Center of Maryland

Susan Francis , Executive Director, Maryland Volunteer Lawyers Service

Victoria Schultz , Executive Director, Maryland Legal Aid

Josh C. Toll , Partner & Head of Pro Bono, King & Spalding

Timothy F. Maloney , Principal, Joseph, Greenwald & Laake, PA

Donald P. Salzman , Pro Bono Counsel, Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP

OPD is honoring the following partnerships and staff with awards at the event:

50th Anniversary Warrior for Justice Award: The University of Baltimore School of Law , Innocence Project Clinic

50th Anniversary Warrior for Fairness Award: Williams & Connolly LLP for the Pro Bono Fellowship Program

50th Anniversary Warrior for Dignity for all Award: Dawn Kouneski

50th Anniversary Warrior for Dignity for All Award: Kisha Petticolas

"On behalf of the Maryland State Bar Association, we applaud the Office of Public Defender for its fifty years of service to the Maryland legal community,'' said Anna Sholl, incoming Executive Director, Maryland State Bar Association. "For decades, OPD attorneys and staff have worked tirelessly to provide superior representation to their clients while also tackling systemic obstacles that impact clients' lives, and working toward meaningful criminal justice reform. We thank them for their leadership and look forward to honoring OPD at the upcoming November Gala."

To purchase tickets to the Maryland Office of Public Defender 50th Anniversary Gala, visit MSBA.org .

