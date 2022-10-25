InStep Health Welcomes Dave Marcou as Executive Director of Sales

CHICAGO, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Instep Health announces the addition of Dave Marcou, Executive Director, Client Solutions, to its sales leadership team. Dave brings more than 25 years of marketing and sales experience to InStep Health, where he'll spearhead an expansion of its consumer product goods corporate portfolio. Specifically, Dave will combine his deep knowledge of digital out-of-home media, marketing, and experiential strategies with InStep Health's comprehensive patient and provider messaging capabilities to help CPG and OTC brands establish brand recognition with healthcare providers, and drive sales.

Dave shares, "There is great potential for clients who work with InStep Health to reach patients and providers through their healthcare journey. I'm delighted that I can bring my experience into the equation and help marketers educate their ideal audiences so that patients and HCPs can make more informed decisions."

Previously, Dave worked for Zoom Media, where he managed accounts across the Greater New York City Area and grew under-developed markets around the US. With a focus on Fortune 100 companies and agencies, Dave's teams delivered over 30 million product samples for their clients.

Michael Byrnes, Chief Client Officer of Instep Health, shared, "Dave brings a level of sophistication and knowledge of the CPG industry that is a welcome addition to our team. His extensive track record of building long-term partnerships and successful campaigns for customers will be a critical asset to our already fast-growing CPG business unit."

Dave will work out of New Jersey, where he enjoys competitive and recreational tennis and outdoor biking. He loves to spend time with his two grown children and their families.

InStep Health is the most advanced healthcare communications network, delivering vital information at key moments of the healthcare journey to patients and providers everywhere. We offer pharmaceutical, OTC, and other healthcare marketers a fully integrated messaging platform that combines the power of tactile and digital media activation with access to over 250k HCPs, working in over 177k offices, and exclusive programs in 35k+ pharmacy locations nationwide.

