BAFFIN EXTENDS MADE IN CANADA COLLECTION WITH NEW BOOT FOR WOMEN

STONEY CREEK, ON, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Baffin is proud to introduce JASPER, a new women's boot available now in stores and online.

An expansion of the Canadian Collection which launched in Fall 2021, JASPER was created to be adaptable through the most diverse weather conditions and environments. With functionality at the forefront of its design, JASPER offers not only durability and comfort, but introduces a stylish update inspired by Baffin's Canadian heritage.

Since 1979 Baffin has been committed to the manufacturing of products in Canada and has continued to repatriate its production, now having more product than ever before manufactured in the Stoney Creek factory, including JASPER and the entirety of the Canadian Collection.

"We are excited to introduce JASPER to our growing line of Made in Canada products. Baffin's heritage and our pride in being a Canadian company is of the utmost importance to us. We are thrilled to honour that heritage not only in our expanding line of domestic manufacturing, but also in our new designs that pay homage to the climate and styles of the North," says Mark Hubner, Senior Vice President, Commercial at Baffin. "Baffin's expertise in high-performance footwear that can withstand the most extreme Canadian climates is what allows us to create a boot that our customers can be confident will keep them comfortable, stable and warm throughout their everyday adventures."

JASPER comes in three different colourways. The red and black tartan pattern is partnered with brown leather detailing, while the white and black tartan and the blue and black tartan are both finished with black leather details. All three colourways have a white faux fur collar for added warmth and comfort.

The boots have a premium rubber base that adds a flexible durability to their design, allowing for confidence throughout the season and the changing elements of a Canadian winter.

JASPER features Baffin's Fixed-Fit multi-layer inner boot system, with proprietary technology including:

Thermaplush™ soft, next-to-foot wicking layer for warmth

Form-fitting B-Tek™ Foam lining for comfort

B-Tek™ Heat lightweight 4-channel hollow-fibre insulation for high-loft breathability in a broad range of temperatures

JASPER is Tundra Rated in Baffin's Real-World Testing™ (RWT™) evolution, which helps recommend cold-comfort levels associated with Baffin footwear. Tundra Rated Products are made for experiencing snow-covered environments and are made to withstand harsh environments including hardy winds and serious cold – where uneven terrains and diverse conditions are endured. Cold-comfort is best achieved with moderate to high levels of activity and has been proven by us at latitudes and altitudes during Canadian winters. With B-Tek™ Dry Waterproof Base technology, JASPER offers the maximum level of wet protection to the stich line while ensuring that the footwear is purpose-drive – keeping feet dry where the snow may melt, and providing thermal regulation where breathability is needed.

JASPER is available now on Baffin.com and in select outdoor retailers in North America.

Baffin Ltd. is an innovative, leading outwear company based in Stoney Creek, Ontario, Canada with a core focus on technically advanced, innovative footwear and high-performance apparel. Baffin designs, develops, and field tests footwear in the most demanding environments on the planet and is focused on being a global leader in footwear and apparel within the Outdoor, Industrial and Hunt and Fish categories. Baffin Ltd. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Canada Goose Holdings Inc.

