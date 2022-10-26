Catalyte Leadership Acceleration Welcomes Steve Ponciroli as Managing Director - Client Partnerships and Growth

HOUSTON, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Catalyte Leadership Acceleration today announced the addition of Steve Ponciroli as Managing Director of Client Partnerships and Growth. Steve will help continue the firm's momentum by driving new client acquisition, revenue growth, and the development of strategic partnerships.

"I look forward to helping our clients solve big people challenges and drive measurable value by turning their existing leadership talent into growth engines. I am humbled and excited to have an opportunity to make a big impact for the leaders and firms we serve," said Ponciroli.

Steve brings more than 25 years of experience in partnership development, sales, operations, finance, and overall executive leadership. Prior to Catalyte Leadership Acceleration, Steve spent over ten years at North Highland, where he served as the Associate Vice President of Partnership Strategy and Growth. He also held leadership roles at IBM, Centene Corporation and Accretive Health.

"Our firm is experiencing rapid growth for our leadership acceleration and advisory services," said Angela Navarro, CEO and Managing Director of Catalyte Leadership Acceleration. "Steve's unique expertise will amplify our ability to drive the most value for our clients and our firm."

Catalyte Leadership Acceleration is a leadership acceleration and advisory firm focused on maximizing the potential of executive talent. We bring together science and data with deep leadership understanding to drive growth and performance improvements that you can actually measure. Connect with us at www.catalyteleadership.com

