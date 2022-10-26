Hyundai Wins Three Categories in the 2022 Newsweek Autos Awards

Hyundai brand receives Best Brand for Your Buck

Kona SUV awarded Best Small SUV

Santa Cruz deemed Best Small Pickup

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai was selected as the winner in three categories of the 2022 Newsweek Autos awards. Kona was awarded the Best Small SUV, Santa Cruz was deemed the Best Small Pickup and Hyundai was selected as the Best Brand for Your Buck.

The Hyundai Santa Cruz is photographed in California City, Calif., on April 15, 2021. (PRNewswire)

"Receiving Newsweek Autos' Best Brand for Your Buck, Best Small SUV for Kona and Best Small Pickup for Santa Cruz awards confirms Hyundai's unceasing effort to produce vehicles perfectly tailored to U.S. buyer needs," said Ricky Lao, director, product planning, Hyundai Motor North America. "With powerful and efficient powertrains, generous advanced technologies, innovative design and comprehensive safety, Hyundai is satisfying its owners more than ever."

Santa Cruz breaks new ground within the SUV, Truck and Crossover segments by offering a true Sport Adventure Vehicle unlike anything else in the U.S. market. Kona offers fresh design, including sporty N and N Line trims with dynamic design cues and is also a key model in Hyundai's electrification strategy with the Kona Electric.

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America focuses on 'Progress for Humanity' and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles. Our 820 dealers sold more than 738,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2021, and nearly half were built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit www.HyundaiNews.com.

Hyundai Motor America on Twitter | YouTube | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn

The Hyundai Kona is photographed in California City, Calif., on August 10, 2021. (PRNewswire)

Hyundai Motor America. (PRNewsFoto/Hyundai Motor America) (PRNewsfoto/Hyundai Motor America) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hyundai Motor America